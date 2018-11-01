Attempt To Pass Bogus $100 Bill Is Investigated

Someone tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store in the 1900 block of Central Avenue Thursday, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

No arrest was made and the suspect is at large, he said.

“A customer attempted the passing of a fake $100 bill,” Skerratt said. “A store clerk called to make the report and Deputy Kenneth Nolan responded. He was told that the suspect reportedly had had counterfeit money in his possession previously.”

Skerratt said that the investigation is continuing.

“Today we will follow up another lead that we have and we will assign a detective to the case,” Skerratt said.