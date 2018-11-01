Wyatt WAYCROSS — Atlas Audrey Jean Wyatt, 85, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla. She was a native of Atkinson County but lived most of her life in Waycross as a loving and devoted homemaker. Mrs. Wyatt was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee Wyatt Jr. Survivors include two sons, Billy Gene Wyatt (late wife, Dee) of Waycross, and Larry Wayne Wyatt (wife, Maura) of Bluffton, S.C.; five grandchildren, Rick Graham (Cindy), Jeff Graham (Dorothy), Tim Piercy (Fatima), Chris Dadamo and Sara Music (Jack); 14 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Syble Mixon and Christine Barlow (husband, Donald); one brother, Curtis Mixon (wife, Frances); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private graveside service was be held Tuesday, May 12, at High Bluff Cemetery. The service video was uploaded to the tribute wall after the service. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.