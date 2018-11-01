WAYCROSS — Mr. Arnold Lee Wheeler, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Memorial Health Satilla in Waycross following a short illness. He was born in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Herman Wheeler and Ruby McAllister Wheeler. He retired from CSX Transportation as a welder and was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. He also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Wheeler was a coach at the Ware County Recreation Department where he coached baseball, basketball, and softball for many years, and had a lasting influence on many children. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Donna Jordan Wheeler; and three siblings, Bill Wheeler, Wayne Wheeler, and Roberta Broughton. He is survived by a daughter, Lori Hooks (husband Brad) of Waycross; a son, Tony Wheeler (wife Melissa) of Waycross; five grandchildren. Kylee Wheeler, Bryson Wheeler, Hunter Hooks, Noah Hooks, and Luke Hooks; a sister, Julia Vencil of Ashland, Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Brenda Deroche (husband Ted) of Waycross; two nieces, Amy Baker (husband Eric) of Ashland, Kentucky and Heather Thigpen (husband Buck) of Waycross; and a nephew, Brett Collins of Waycross; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial followed in Blackshear City Cemetery. The family received friends at 1 p.m. at the church on Friday Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

