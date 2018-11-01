BLACKSHEAR — Arlon Ray Hiers, 75, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer. Born January 12, 1945, in Pierce County, he was a son of the late Clyde Alton and Ella Mae Davis Hiers. He was a 1965 graduate of Blackshear High School and served in the United States Air Force in the Vietnam War, rising to the rank of Sergeant. Hiers retired in 1994 as a machinist from the CSX Railroad in Waycross and had owned his own farm for a number of years. Hiers was a faithful member of Walkerville Baptist Church and attended the Senior Adults Sunday School Class. He had served on several building committees over the years and had recently helped break ground for the new sanctuary. In addition to his parents, Hiers was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenny Hiers, Alton Worten and Billy Hiers, and a halfbrother, Randy Hiers. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Willene Taylor Hiers, of Blackshear; three daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Randy Crawford, of Blackshear, Kristie and Mike O’Steen, of Waycross, and Robin and Tony Mixon, of Cochran; grandchildren, Brooke (Michael) Williams, of Brunswick, Karissa (Bryan) Willis, of Adel, Eric Tyler Johnson and Ryan Halsey, both of Charleston, West Virginia, Brandon Johnson, of Smyrna, Georgia, Kyler Crawford, of Blackshear, Karrigan Foskey, of Milledgeville, Georgia, Ethan Foskey and Gavin Foskey, both of Cochran; great-grandchildren, Brody, Baylor and Mia Katherine Williams, all of Brunswick, and Easton and Elleree Willis, both of Adel; brothers, Wallace Hiers, of Bristol, Jimmy Hiers, of Mershon, and the Rev. Roger Worten (wife, Cathy), of Starke, Florida; half-siblings, Wanda Scott, Terry Hiers and Clifton Hiers, all of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at Walkerville Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Williams, Tyler Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Kyler Crawford, Bryan Willis, and Ethan Foskey. The Walkerville Baptist Church Senior Adult Sunday School Class is asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to be at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the funeral home. The use of masks and social distancing is recommended. Anyone who is uncomfortable in a crowd is welcome to come by the funeral home between 1 and 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walkerville Baptist Church Building Fund, 3000 Walkerville Road, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516, or the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 667, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.