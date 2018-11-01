Area Wrecks Injure Five

Three area traffic accidents were reported in recent days, one in Charlton County, one in Bacon County and another within the city of Waycross injuring a total of five people, according to law enforcement personnel.

Log Truck Collides With Pickup Truck

FOLKSTON — Two drivers and an unidentified passenger in one of the vehicles were injured Friday when a log truck collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 1 near its intersection with Humphries Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

The drivers, Max Alvin Walker, 77, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Matthew Bozeman, of Folkston, were slightly injured in the crash but the report did not indicate if they were taken for treatment.

Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross. said a passenger in one of the vehicles whose identity was not available was transported to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries.

Both drivers, Walker, driving a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck, and Bozeman, driving a 2002 Peterbilt log truck, were northbound on U.S. 1. Walker attempted to make a left turn onto Humphries Road when he turned into the path of the Bozeman rig. The log truck hit the front of the Walker vehicle. The log truck then entered the median where it hit a tree.

The report also did not indicate if the log truck was loaded.

Trooper Merritt Meeks investigated the 3:36 p.m. accident.

Adrian Man Injured In Bacon County

ALMA — A man from Adrian in the Dublin area was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 32 near Alma, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Joshua Huey Lane, 29, of Adrian, was taken by ambulance to Bacon County Hospital following the 9 a.m. crash, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Lane, driving a 2014 Chrysler van, was westbound on Georgia 32. A 2019 Dodge Journey driven by Larry Perry, 52, of Patterson, was eastbound on Georgia 32 and veered across the centerline, into the eastbound lane where it struck the Lane vehicle, said Swinea.

The Perry vehicle continued for 378 feet, entering a cotton field and coming to a final rest.

Lane’s vehicle continued forward for another 101 feet, stopping in the north ditch beside the roadway.

Trooper Chris Williams investigated the accident.

Three Vehicles Collide On Plant At Riverside

A three-vehicle rear-end collision injured a Waycross woman Thursday but the woman was not transported to the hospital for treatment, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Virginia Thomas, of Waycross, complained of injury but did not required medical treatment, said Hersey.

Driving a 2012 Toyota Camry, Thomas was behind a 1999 Ford Expedition driven by Brittany Johnson, of Patterson, and a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Chinasage Williams, of Valdosta.

Hersey said Johnson and Williams had both stopped to make a left turn off Plant Avenue onto Riverside Drive when the Thomas vehicle struck the rear of the Johnson vehicle, knocking it into the rear of the Williams vehicle.

Thomas was cited for following too closely, said Hersey.

Officer Duncan Kirkland investigated the 12 a.m. crash.