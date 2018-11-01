Area moves to stop virus visit

By MYRA THRIFT
Staff Writer
Concerns and fears about the coronavirus are sweeping the nation. Stores are experiencing shortages. School systems are being shut down. Businesses are cutting back or closing down. People are in quarantine.
Nobody seems to know what to do or when this might end. What should people know? What things can they do to protect themselves and their families? Can our health care system handle this crisis?

Premium content is available to subscribers only.
Please LOGIN HERE to access the content or visit our SUBSCRIPTION HERE.

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online, have you considered advertising here, we have thousands of subscribers and over 9,000 followers on FACEBOOK - get the ADVERTISING DETAILS HERE.

468