WAYCROSS — Archie Reginald McEuen went home to be with his Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born in Waycross, to Reginald Fraser McEuen and Agnes Tanner McEuen, he was the oldest of their four children. He attended Nahunta High School and graduated in the 11th grade. After graduation, he served four years in the United States Navy before attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and, later, graduating from the University of Georgia’s School of Forestry. Fresh out of college, employed as a Georgia State Forester, tall, dark-haired and handsome, Archie met Elizabeth Conger on a blind date in late April 1961. They married July 2 of that same year prompting the conversation as the children got older. “Mom, you married a man you didn’t really even know.” “Well, it sure has been a lot of fun getting to know him!” And the fun began indeed. Archie was the very proud father of four children, six grandchildren, and two great-grands. After his children were grown, out of his house, and on their own, he bragged, “I am the father of four smart, successful, and fairly close-to-perfect children.” Prior to this boast, when they were all living under one roof, he referred to them as “all 16 of you!” Always active in his church, Archie taught the Charles Wesley Sunday School class, decorated the sanctuary and social hall for cantatas and receptions, cleaned the kitchen and dining room after Wednesday night suppers, served on the Administrative Council, and as a Trustee, narrated and built sets for Teenager Choir performances, volunteered as director of the House of Hope, enjoyed touring with the Trinity Travelers, and served as a Communion Steward for many years. He dearly loved Trinity United Methodist Church members and they loved him. Support for his efforts to feed the hungry and maintain the landscape was never lacking; his requests were constantly enabled by the generous congregation of Trinity and other community members. Under the umbrella of Trinity, Archie served as assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troup 306 alongside Scout Master Terrell “Big C” Coppage for many years. Together, these two fearless men escorted countless excursions through the woods, down the river, and along the trails of Ware and surrounding counties. Archie was Head Scout Master for one year; his favorite story, and he retold it often, was the trip down the Satilla River with several young bucks that learned quickly how to behave like gentlemen. Archie loved music, especially classical and sacred music. Back in the ’80s, Trinity UMC had a wonderful Men’s Choir. On fifth Sundays, these volunteers would rehearse a hymn or two 30 minutes before the evening worship service and serenade the congregation beautifully. Unbeknownst to him, Archie was invited, via postcard, to join this elite group of troubadours on several occasions. Although he earned an Aplus in music appreciation, Archie never mastered the art of matching pitch and took “make a joyful noise” quite literally. You may thank his four children for intercepting and trashing his postcard invitations to sing in the Men’s Choir. Aside from being a husband, father, forester, and church member, Archie was a dynamic member of the Ware County community. He supported WACT, was a member of the Waycross Exchange Club, organized and initiated several local chapters of Retired State Employees Associations, and joined the Georgia Retired Educators Association; he served these organizations faithfully. His love for trees, plants, and flowers made him the perfect volunteer groundskeeper for Trinity, and his talent for creating Bonsai was rewarded as he was elected president of the North Florida Bonsai Club. Further, he was an active member of the Forest Owner’s Association, an advisor to Southern Forest World, an affiliate of the Waycross Area Planning and Development Authority, and a well-respected consultant to several private landowners. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Conger McEuen. Archie leaves his four children, Margaret McEuen Turk and husband, Hal, of Johnston, South Carolina, Rex McEuen and wife, Shellie, of Patterson, Phillip McEuen and Robin, of Clearwater, Florida, and Ellen McEuen Cox and husband, John, of Blackshear; grandchildren, Isabel and Simon McEuen, Eli and Jon Luke McEuen, Dustin and Jennifer, and Derrin Cox; great-grandchildren, Colt, and Cathryn Cox. Archie leaves a brother, Emory McEuen (Elisabeth) and sister “Lulabel” McEuen Sweatt who remembers him as “a brother who made memories with his kid sister for 82-and one-half years and will not be forgotten.” Memorialization is by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church of your choice, the Waycross House of Hope, 109 Thomas Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501 or Bethany Hospice, 411 Lister Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.