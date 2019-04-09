April 9, 2019

Jerald Leon Farmer

Jerald Leon Farmer, 51, died suddenly April 2, 2019 in Augusta.

He was born June 9, 1967 in Waycross, one of six children and the only son born to his parents, Clarence William Farmer and Marvenia Gartrell Farmer.

While growing up in Waycross, he attended Waycross Public Schools and graduated from Waycross High School in 1985.

He was a member of Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Waycross in his early years.

He attended Valdosta State University and Augusta Technical College where he earned a degree as an instrument technician. While attending college, he served in the United States Marine Reserve from 1987 until 1995 and was called to active duty for four months of his military career.

He worked for Searle Corporation and was employed by Austin Industry as a contract worker for DSM Chemicals.

He was an active member of University Parkway Church in Aiken, S.C., under the guidance of Pastor Henry Shaffer, and he loved the Lord.

He leaves to mourn, three children whom he loved dearly, Faith Cherise Farmer, of Kennesaw, Joshua Alexander Farmer and Joseph Andrew Farmer, both of Augusta; five sisters, Clemmentina Gartrell, Natalie Gartrell Farmer-Massey (Kenneth), Marilyn Faye Farmer-Henley (Linwood), all of Augusta, Jacqueline Clarice Farmer-James (Anthony), of Waycross, and Cheryl Denise Way-Hughes (Keith), of Killeen, Texas; A loving step-father, Willie James Way, of Waycross; three loving nieces, one nephew, three great-nephews, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home, lnc., 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Ga.

Verna Deen Bennett

Verna Deen Bennett, 81, passed away Monday morning (April 8, 2019) at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a homemaker.

The daughter of the late A.T. Edenfield and Ethridge Carter Edenfield, she was married to the late Billy Alvin Bennett.

She is survived by four children, Gay Bennett, of Atlanta, Al Bennett (Ina Visser), of Panama City Beach, Fla., Don Bennett, of Blackshear, and Millie Dziepak (Roger), of Yulee, Fla.; seven grandchildren, John Wesley Bennett (Mandi), Ray Bennett, Chelsea Bennett, Holli Recobs (Charlie), Dalton Bennett (Alyssa), Heidi Mack (Michael) and Tommy Dziepak; five great-grandchildren, Emory Bennett, M.J. Mack, Tayler Mack, Josie Mack and Nora Grace Bennett; a sister, Betty Bennett, of Waycross; a brother, Johnny Edenfield (Betty), of Hilliard, Fla.; and her beloved grandpets, Paris and Belle.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Bennett Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Gillis Barrett

Shirley Gillis Barrett, 81, died Monday afternoon (April 8, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Tracy Cook

A memorial service for Tracy Cleveland Cook was held Saturday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Stachura and Mark Williams officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.