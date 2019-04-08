April 8, 2019

Jack Peeples Saussy

Jack Peeples Saussy, 82, passed away Sunday (April 7, 2019) at Baptist Village following an extended illness.

He was a native of Savannah who made Waycross his home for the past 57 years.

He graduated from George Washington High School in Alexandria, Va., in 1954, served in the U.S. Army signal corps from 1956 through 1958 and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1960 where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hunter Saussy and Estella Saussy, and his brother, William Hunter Saussy Jr.

Upon graduation from UGA, he was employed by Lockheed Martin in Marietta. In 1962, he moved to Waycross and was engaged in the insurance business which later became Saussy Insurance Agency.

He served in many capacities over the years including past president of the Waycross-Ware Chamber of Commerce, past president of the United Way, a member of the administrative board for First Methodist Church, a trustee of Southwood School, district vice president of the University of Georgia Alumni, former member of the Exchange Club and the Okefenokee Golf Club, and president of the Waycross Association of Independent Insurance Agents.

He was also recognized as the recipient of the “Jaycees Outstanding Young Man of the Year” award. He was a faithful and diligent member of the Waycross Fishing Club in which he enjoyed nature and fellowship with many members.

He was also a member of First United Methodist Church, Georgia Society of Colonial Wars and the Georgia Historical Society.

He was married to the late Hannah Fesperman, of Waycross.

Survivors include their sons, Mark Saussy (Lee), of Thomasville, Philip Saussy (Tracy), of Waycross, Jack Saussy (Kimberly), of Blackshear, and Stuart Saussy (Anja), of Statesboro; a special friend, Patricia Larson, of Athens; sisters, Stella Nussbaum (Walt), of Savannah, and Jean Wright (Walter), of Savannah; numerous grandsons, George Saussy, Henry Saussy, Cooper Saussy, Hunter Saussy, Jack Butler Saussy, Hugh Saussy, Walker Saussy, Wade DiBiase and Tupper Saussy; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Miles-Odum Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. with a graveside service to be held Wednesday afternoon at 4 o’clock at Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice Satilla or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Reginald O’Hara

Reginald O’Hara, 66, died suddenly Saturday night (April 6, 2019) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Lillie Faye Lee

A funeral for Lillie Faye Lee took place Saturday afternoon at Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. I.B. Boyette, the Rev. Loren Bryant and Tom Boyd officiating.

Burial was in Liberty Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Kline Lee, Kevin DeLoach, Tom Boyd, JonPaul Boyd, Lawton Boyd and Biff Lee.

Honorary pallbearers were Richard Lee, Mike Murchinson, Donald Davis, Sammy Gaskins, Ashley Davis, Buddy Smith and Frank Cravey.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

James Edward Moore

A funeral for James Edward Moore took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Randy Pelka officiating.

Burial was in Hortense Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Matthew Tippins, Greg Dubberly, Jim Highsmith, Leonard Roberts, Jack Paulson and Keith Howard Jr.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were the Fishers of Men and Men’s Prayer Breakfast Group.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.