April 5, 2019

Tracy C. Cook

Tracy Cleveland Cook, 61, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (April 4, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Robert and Peggy Lockey Cook. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy stationed in California and lived there many years after receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy.

He attended Chico State College for Business in California.

He moved back to Georgia in 2000 and worked for Bailey Monument Company for several years and retired from Flash Foods Construction after many years of service. He attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, smoking and grilling, NFL football and was a tremendous Jimmy Buffet fan.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Kathy Warren Cook, of Waycross; two step-sons, Tracy Altman (wife, Jeannie) and Marty Altman (wife, Carolyn), all of Douglasville; six grandchildren, Stephen, Sara, Elizabeth, Ellie, Caleb and Jesse; one sister, Kim Cook Henderson (husband, Carl), of Powder Springs; three brothers, Tyler S. Cook, of Waycross, Tillman Cook and Anthony Cook; two nieces, Erin Decker, of Hiram, and Rebecca Cook Middleton (husband, Austin), of Guam; two great-nieces and two great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lillie Faye Lee

Lillie Faye Lee, 85, of Bickley, died Wednesday afternoon (April 3, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was a native of Coffee County and she lived most of her life in Bickley where she was a long-time member of Liberty Baptist Church. She retired from King Edward Cigar Factory after 33 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Oliver Davis and Ione Carter Davis, her husband, Bunyan Lee, one grandson, Johnnie Cecil Lee, and her sister and brothers, Opal Davis Peacock, Johnnie O. Davis Jr., Collon Davis and Paul Davis.

Survivors include one daughter, Donna Elliott (Richard), of Waycross; one son, Gordon Lee (Debbie), of Nicholls; five grandchildren, Gordy Lee Jr., Halee McElroy (Chris), Hollee Graddy (Ryan), Hillaree Crawford (Ashton) and Ruby Lynn Lee; great-grandchildren, Brayden McElroy, Brennlee McElroy, Marlee Graddy, Kynlee and Garrison Crawford (twins due end of April); two sisters, Judy Davis Boyd, of Nicholls, and Genene Davis Lee of Alma; one brother, Claude Davis, of Nicholls; and numerous nieces and nephews including JonPaul Boyd and Tom Boyd.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday (April 6, 2019) at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Liberty Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 7755 Liberty Baptist Church Road, Nicholls, Ga. 31554.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Lender Gary

“It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all, through despair and hope, through faith and love, till we find our place, on the path unwinding.”

It is with deep regret that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Service announce the death of Lender Gary, 68, of Waycross.

She transitioned from this walk of life on Sunday (March 31, 2019).

A public viewing will be held today from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Harrington Chapel.

Final rites are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services.

Clyde F. Davis Jr.

“II Corinthians 5:1 “For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle we dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Clyde F. Davis Jr., 63, of Waycross.

He transitioned from this walk of life on Friday (March 29, 2019).

A public viewing will be held today from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Harrington Chapel.

Final rites are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services.

James A. Campbell Sr.

James Alex Campbell Sr., 86, of Waycross (formerly of Blackshear), passed away Wednesday night (April 3, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Feb. 17, 1933 in Amherst County, Va., he was a son of the late Eldridge Shelton and Ora Gladys Wheeler Campbell. He grew up in Virginia and then joined the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He and his wife moved around to several states before music and friends led them to the Waycross and Blackshear area more than 40 years ago. He was a retired painter and wallpaper installer and was of the Church of God of Prophecy faith.

Having grown up in the Blue Ridge Mountain area, he was a talented musician and could play anything with strings. In his early days, he performed with such stars as Conway Twitty and Mel Tillis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald L. Ratcliffe, three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Mary Alice Rayner, Thelma Edwards (husband, James), and Phyllis Irene Horne (husband, Sherman), his brother and sister-in-law, Paul Junior Campbell (wife, Arlene).

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Janice Campbell, of Waycross; three children, Rebecca Herrin (husband, Billy Ray), of Waycross, James Alex “Jimmy” Campbell Jr. (wife, Jerita) of Waresboro, and Debra Thornton (husband, Darren), of Mershon; seven grandchildren, Selena Sweatt (husband, Chris), of South Riding, Va., Jennifer Nolen (husband, Jamie), of Blackshear, Jesse Herrin (wife, Ellita), of Waycross, Stacy Harris (husband, Jason), of Blackshear, Ashley Bush (husband, Travis), of Atlanta, Barbi Jan Michtak (husband, Frank), of Waresboro, and Bobby Campbell, of Waycross; several great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Freda Ellen Ratcliffe, of Pearisburg, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Bill Rayner, of Hopewell, Va., and Fred Steven Ratcliffe, of Pearisburg, Va.; his beloved cat, Baby; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear in in charge of arrangements.

James Edward Moore

James Edward Moore, 65, died Thursday night (April 4, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross after a short illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.