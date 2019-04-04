April 4, 2019

Nora Jane Clark Davis

Nora Jane Clark Davis, 90, of Patterson, passed away early Wednesday morning (April 3, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born March 10, 1929 in Baxley, she was a daughter of the late William H. and Fearoby Jane Nettles Clark. She grew up in Appling County and then moved to Bristol where she raised her family. She moved to Patterson in the late 90s to live with her daughter. She was a longtime housewife and helped on the farm. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Henry Davis, four children, Tammy Jo Bullard, Linda Gail Hughes, Sarah Hughes and Columbus Michael Bullard, a granddaughter, June Boatright, a great-grandson, Danny Reeves, four sons-in-law, Eugene Leggett, Bill Charette, Franklin Boatright and Don Driggers, four sisters and five brothers.

Survivors include nine children, Aline Leggett (Donnie Cox), of Patterson, Faye McCollum, of Alma, Gloria Charette, of Hazlehurst, Diane Boatright, of Mershon, Mildred Mixon (husband, Bobby), of Homerville, Betty Colamaio (husband, Dan), of San Francisco, Calif., Joe Bullard (wife, Deianna), of Bristol, Willie Hughes (wife, Shelia), of Waycross, and Alvin Hughes, of Baxley; 26 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Mershon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Lillie Faye Lee

Lillie Faye Lee, 85, a resident of Bickley, died Wednesday afternoon (April 3, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Georgia Harvey Jordan

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Georgia Eulee Harvey Jordan, 94, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at First United Methodist Church of Blackshear.

Officiating was the Rev. Robert Wood.

Also speaking was her cousin, Russell Jacobs, who read a tribute to her written by family.

A private family interment was in the Oak Grove UMC Cemetery in Sylvania with Brother Hubert Reeves and the Rev. Scott King officiating.

Active pallbearers were Daniel Daughtry, Ethan Bragg, Nolan Bragg, Jason Smith, Justin Smith, Aaron Thompson, Daniel Thompson and Jonathan Butts.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the P.E.O., the Bridge Class, her Sunday School class, Clifford and Pat Parks, and Joyce Hendry.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.