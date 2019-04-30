April 30, 2019

Dr. Adrienne Butler

Dr. Adrienne B. Butler died peacefully at her home in Blackshear on Monday (April 29, 2019) with family in attendance at the age of 72.

She is survived by her loving husband and dearest friend, Dr. John Butler; their children, John Jr. (wife, Stephanie), of Atlanta, Carole Butler Rudra (husband, Atri), of Buffalo, N.Y., and Michael, of Charlotte, N.C.; and their grandchildren, Akash and Kiran Rudra, of Buffalo, N.Y., and Emma Butler, of Concord, N.C.

She is also survived by her brother, Charles Buuck, Meredith, N.H.; sisters, Marilyn Buuck, Florence, Mass., and Alison Meltzer (husband, Ben), Wilton, N.H.; nieces Katherine Buuck and Elizabeth Meltzer; and nephew, Daniel Meltzer.

She was predeceased by her parents, Winfried and Eileen (Redmond) Buuck.

She was born Sept. 12, 1946 in Cambridge, Mass. She graduated from Regis College, with a degree in chemistry in 1968 and the University of Vermont College of Medicine in 1972.

She married John Edward Butler, MD in 1970. Both were commissioned as officers in the U.S. Army in 1970 and served on active duty until 1982 when they moved to Waycross. During their Army years they welcomed three children. Their children remember her as a kind and devoted mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

She was an accomplished pediatrician who served in private practice and public health in Waycross for many years. She especially enjoyed serving her patients with special healthcare needs. She was a leader in helping establish the DAISY and DAFFODIL public health programs and the McKinney Medical (formerly Community Health) Center.

She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a volunteer with the Pierce County Food Pantry and the Pierce County Friends of the Library.

After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, she helped to found both the People With Parkinson’s support group and the Rock Steady Boxing program in Blackshear.

A funeral Mass of the Resurrection is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waycross.

A visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. will precede it, and a reception will follow the Mass.

The Rev. Bob Cushing will officiate the Mass.

All are welcome to attend the visitation, ceremony and to celebrate Adrienne’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to send St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2011 Darling Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to Dr. John Butler, 4012 Eagle Drive, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

The family would like to thank all those many people and institutions who have shown such love and care, and given such great help and care.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Oglesby Sr.

Edward Virgil “Ed” Oglesby Sr., 92, died Sunday morning (April 28, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

Born Aug. 10, 1926 in Mayo, Fla., he lived most of his life in Waycross where he graduated from Wacona High School and was a member of Bible Heritage Church.

He served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was a former employee of R.C. Cola Bottling Company and retired as a salesman for Derst Baking Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Linton Oglesby Sr. and Lossie Mae Dekle Oglesby, one son, James Wade Oglesby, two brothers, Lionel Oglesby and Edward Linton Oglesby Jr., and one sister, Margaret Oglesby.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Nell Britt Oglesby, of Waycross; one daughter, Denise Oglesby Mann (Jeff), of Sylvester; three sons, Edward V. Oglesby Jr. (Marianne), of Hinesville, Jeffrey M. Oglesby (Sheila), of Dunn, N.C., and Alan Lee Oglesby (Niki), of Blackshear; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; three sisters, Leona McDonald, of Greenville, Fla., Lettie Page, of Lincoln, Neb., Lessie Harrell, of Monticello, Fla.; one brother, Lester W. Oglesby, of Monticello, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Buril will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o’clock this evening at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or the charity of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Mary Kellie Landoll

BLACKSHEAR — Mary Kellie Lawhorne Landoll, 57, of Blackshear, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (April 27, 2019) at her residence.

She was born in Atlanta, Dec. 12, 1961, to James E. Lawhorne Sr. and Mary Frances Williamson Knowlton.

She lived in Florida for many years before moving to Pierce County 15 years ago.

She owned and operated a cheese cake business with her ex-husband before beginning work in the customer service field with several companies. She was a kind-hearted person who was a cherished daughter, sister, aunt and dear friend to many.

She loved all things outdoors but she especially loved all animals. She enjoyed working on puzzles, snow skiing, listening to music, writing stories or poems and drawing. She loved life to the fullest and was always willing to help anyone when she could.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James E. “Jay” Lawhorne Jr., and her step-father, Clifford Jerald “Jerry” Knowlton Sr.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Frances Knowlton, of Blackshear; sister, Anna Mangum, of Blackshear; brothers, Jeff (Danna) Knowlton, of Brunswick, Cliff (Leah) Knowlton Jr., of Douglas, and Jason (Jessica) Knowlton, of Ft. Benning; special nieces, Janna Peebles and Brandi Wilkins; and her ex-husband, Steve Landoll; along with a number of other nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Ware County Animal Services, 3030 Brown Drive, Waycross, Ga. 31503 or Okefenokee Humane Society, 1501 Blackwell St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Marquetta Nolan

II Corinthians 5:1: “For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle we dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Funeral Services announce the passing of:

Mrs. Marquetta Nolan, 53 of Blackshear.

She transitioned from this walk of life on Sunday (April 28, 2019).

A public viewing will be held today from 2 until 5 p.m. at Harrington Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Harrington Chapel with Minister Diondre Tisby officiating.

John Henry Brooks

BLACKSHEAR — John Henry Brooks, 80, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning (April 28, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Blackshear, Feb. 4, 1939, he lived in several other areas before moving back to Blackshear in the late 1970s.

He was an Air Force veteran, having served his country honorably for more than 20 years before retiring as a master sergeant from Warner Robins Air Force Base.

He received several awards and achievements during his service such as being recognized as a graduate of the Strategic Air Command Non-Commissioned Officer Academy and the Non-Commissioned Officer Preparatory School.

He was awarded a Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster for Meritorious Service.

After his military service, he continued to serve others by teaching HVAC classes at both Waycross-Ware Technical School and Ware State Prison.

He was a faithful member of Hacklebarney Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the son of the late Horace Henry and Estelle Wilson Brooks. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Majorie McDonald Brooks, three sisters, Gladys, Janette and Nina Joyce, and eight brothers, Hugh, Roy, Bobby, Carl, Bill, Curtis, Rossie and Eugene.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa McMurphy (Thomas Starling), of Waycross; a son, Keith Brooks, of Blackshear; sisters, Sylvia (Benard) Fontaine, of Blairsville, and Mary Lou Sapp, of Blackshear; brothers, Charles Brooks, of Blackshear, and Jackie (Joann) Brooks, of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Brooks, of Blackshear; and a grandchild, Korey Brianna Falvo; along with a number of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A funeral be held Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Pearson-Dial Funeral Home

Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 2 o’clock until the service hour at the funeral home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Va. 22202 or any veteran organization of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.