April 3, 2019

Deacon Elijah Brown

Deacon Elijah Brown, 77, passed away at Hospice Satilla Hospice House on Tuesday (April 2, 2019) surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Sept. 25, 1941 to the late John and Lillie Mae Braswell Brown. He was married to the late Verndell Wilson Brown.

The family is receiving friends at 706 Sargent St., Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Mary Ella Thomas

A funeral for Mary Ella Thomas was held Tuesday morning at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Ed Harris officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Howard Crews, John Paul Crews, Mike Johnson, Woody MaGee, David Thomas and Robert Thomas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William Bennett

A funeral for William Bennett was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Green Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ben Bennett, James Bennett, Warren Bennett, Donald Minshew, Timmy Morgan, Charlie O’Berry and Kenny O’Berry.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.