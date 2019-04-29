April 29, 2019

James Robert Dowling

James Robert Dowling, 89, of Waycross died Saturday (April 27, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Morven to the late William Arthur and Mittie Banks Dowling. His mother died when he was 7, he was then raised by his father and step-mother, Aurelia Tatum Dowling.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He lived most of his life in Waycross where he owned and operated Dowling Plumbing and Electric.

He was a member of Central Baptist Church and the Blackshear Masonic Lodge No. 270. He loved gardening, fishing, tinkering and could fix anything.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Juanita McCarthy Dowling, three sisters, Estelle Dinkins, Maggie Bohannon and Janice Lynn, and two brothers, Tommy Dowling and Leroy Thrift.

Survivors include three daughters, Donna Arney, Sissy DeWitt (husband, Mark), Gina Ogle (husband, Trevor), all of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Bill Arney (wife, Risa), of Alma, Chris Arney, of Waycross, William DeWitt, of Charleston, S.C., Megan Tapley (husband, Trey), of Waycross, Jordan DeWitt, of Athens, Brett Henderson (wife, Danielle, of Millwood, Sarah Ogle, of Waycross; four great-grandchildren, Bennett Arney and Jarrett Arney, both of Alma, Brooklyn Henderson, of Millwood, Tucker Tapley, of Waycross; one brother, Randall Dowling of Harriet’s Bluff; five sisters, Louise Mitchell, Jekyll Island, Katherine Altman, of Hoboken, Katie Crews, of Hoboken, Latrelle Kozar, of Little Rock, Ark., Sybil Muise (husband, Richard), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth Chapel Building Fund, c/o Beth Taylor Strickland, 6110 I.W. Strickland Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

John Henry Brooks

BLACKSHEAR — John Henry Brooks, 80, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning (April 28, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Edward V. Oglesby Sr.

Edward Virgil “Ed” Oglesby Sr., 92, died Sunday morning (April 28, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Samuel Worthington III

A funeral for Samuel Edward Worthington III took place Saturday morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Ronnie Musgrove officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery with dedication of the grave.

Serving as pallbearers were Aaron Richards, Ammon Richards, Lamar Parks, Sam Worthington, Dan Worthington and David Worthington.

Honorary pallbearers were Ferrell Bennett, Lionell Bennett, Shawn Bennett, Marcus Corbitt, Ricky Lee Fogle, Kim Hood, Reggie McCary, Eddie Musgrove, Michael Musgrove, Eddie Smith, Bill Wildes, Hilton Bennett, Shane Bennett, Brian Brown, Orbie Davis, Paul Hester, Tim Kirkland, Dustin Joe Musgrove, Jeremy Musgrove, Ronnie Musgrove and Eugene Taylor.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Raymond Lankford

A funeral for Raymond Lankford took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bechiom officiating.

Burial was in Telmore Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Jason Henderson, Jonathan Lankford, Otis Chauncey, Skip Carey, Gerald Osburn and Earl Chauncey.

Full military rites were performed at cemetery.

Lois G. Zittrauer

A funeral for Lois G. Zittrauer was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joey Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cale Lowe, Clark Lowe, David Bowers, Aaron Lowe, Christopher Ebersole and Darel Padgett.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.