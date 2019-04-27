April 27,2019

Velma Jean Raleigh

A funeral for Mrs. Velma Jean Raleigh was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock, Jr. officiating.

Entombment followed in Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Pallbearers were Jeff Hollingsworth, Marc Hoye, Kyle Livingston, Brad Perritt, Michael Stokes and Matt Watson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Adolph Davis Sr.

A memorial service for Adolph Davis Sr. was held Friday at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Harding officiating.

