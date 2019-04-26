April 26, 2019

Adolph Davis Sr.

Adolph Davis Sr., 87, died Wednesday (April 24, 2019) at his residence near Patterson following a brief illness.

He was a native of Ware County and lived in Ware County for most of his life. He made his home in Pierce County for the last 18 years.

He was the son of the late W.J. Davis and Annie Jessie Herrin Davis. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Henrietta Jones, and a grandson, Chase Brauda.

He was a 1949 graduate of Wacona High School and served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was the co-owner of Flanders Provisions from 1961 until 1992.

He was a member of Second Baptist Church, worked in the Sunday School Administration and served as a church greeter for many years. He also cooked for the Upward Basketball events. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Sandra Dean Drury Davis, of Patterson; his children, Paige McNeal (husband, Cary), of Decatur, Carl Adolph Davis Jr., of Waycross, Joni Rowe (husband, Brian), of Hahira, Deana Wilson (husband, Donald), Les Brauda (wife, Andrea), and Chad Brauda (wife, Susan), all of Blackshear; grandchildren, Kalen Barber (husband, David), Sylvia Davenport (husband, Jamie), April Brauda, Morgan Brauda, Keaton McNeal, Ethan Rowe, Seth Beale, Matthew Turpin, Michael Turpin and Marissa Diem; great-grandchildren, Zoey Vaught, Gage Vaught and Wyatt Davenport; a brother, Terrell Davis (wife, Diane), of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Second Baptist Church, 301 Tomberlin Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

A memorial service will be held at 6 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Gary Byars

Gary Byars, 69, of Alma, passed away Wednesday (April 24, 2019) at Memorial Health in Savannah after a short illness.

He was born in Coffee County April 11, 1950 to the late James Byars and Rece Thomas Byars.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Douglas Byars, and his brother, Jimmy Byars. He was a member of Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors include two children, Heather Byars and Liza Byars (Tracy), both of Pooler; two sisters, Terri Dyson (Dennis), of Waycross, and Judy Floyd, of Alma; and special companion, Molly.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Delk and the Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening between 6 until 9 o’clock.

Active pallbearers will be Clay Deen, Robbie Johnson, Kevin Hall, Scott Byars, Jon Lipsey, Brian Andrews, Alan Dunlap and Steven Lee.

Honorary pallbearers will be the class of 1968 and all others in attendance.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sherrell Annette Johns

Sherrell Annette Crews Johns, 73, of Waycross passed away Thursday morning (April 25, 2019) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick after an extended illness.

Born in Bakersfield, Calif., her parents were Joe Terrell Crews and Elma Lyons Crews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar James Johns, and brother, Stanley Crews.

She was a homemaker and a member of Community Advent Christian Church. She loved spending time with her family and doing word searches.

Survivors include her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Timothy and Mary Beth Johns, of Schlatterville, and Alan Johns, of Nahunta; six grandchildren, Samantha Johns, Matthew Johns, Serena Johns, Sabra Johns, Jeanie Johns and Mark Johns; a great-grandchild, Ava Johns; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry and Kathy Crews, of Kingsland, and Stacy and Tammy Crews, of Nahunta; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning (April 27, 2019) at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Leon Wilson and the Rev. Ion Johns officiating. Burial will follow in Oakgrove Cemetery in Raybon.

Pallbearers will be Donovan Johns, Clay Johns, Danny Moody, Chad Purdom, Bruce White and Dewayne Aldridge. Pallbearers are asked to be at the funeral home Saturday by 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Mildred M. Brown

BLACKSHEAR — Mildred Mozelle Ryals Brown, 101, of Blackshear, passed away early Tuesday morning (April 23, 2019) at Harborview Health Systems.

Born in Ellerslie, Ga., Aug. 22, 1917, she lived in Midland for most of her life before moving to Pierce County in 2012. She was retired from the Municipal Court where she had been a chief clerk. She was a member of Blackshear First United Methodist Church and was a former member of Midland United Methodist Church where she had been very active in all capacities for more than 50 years. She was also an Emeritus member of the Columbus Chapter 261 of the Eastern Star.

Since living in Blackshear she had been very active with and enjoyed the activities at the Pierce County Senior Center until going into the nursing home.

She was a daughter of the late Johnny Chessley and Fannie Cook Ryals. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Archie Malcolm Brown Sr., a son-in-law, the Rev. Freddie Wheeler, and by all of her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include three daughters, Jo Ann Wheeler, of Blackshear, and Mary J. Brown and Kathryn Brown, both of Blackshear and Midland; a son, Mac Brown, of Midland; five grandchildren, Taska (Dr. Don) Zorn, Kara Turk, Dr. Hank (Anna) Wheeler and Nan (Dr. Alan) Warren, and Whitney (Aaron) Weigel; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon (May 18, 2019) at 2 o’clock at Blackshear First United Methodist Church.

The family will receive at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 2525, Macon, Ga. 31203, or to Magnolia Manor, 2001 South Lee St., Americus, Ga. 31709.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.