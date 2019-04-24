April 24, 2019

Richard Otis Carroll

Richard Otis Carroll, 53, of Ponce De Leon, Fla., passed away Friday (April 19, 2019).

He was born Feb. 6, 1966 in Ocala, Fla. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Odis Carroll Sr., of Westville, Fla., his mother, Sibyl Carolyn Bell, of Reddick, Fla., and his uncle, Charles West, of Pensacola, Fla.

He grew up in Blackshear and graduated from Pierce County High School. He then attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, Calif. and settled in Atlanta where he worked in commercial and executive security, travel and merchandising, as well as real estate development.

He returned to Ponce De Leon to help his mother’s battle with cancer and retired as a land baron in Prosperity, Fla. He volunteered in his community with the Guardian ad Litem Program helping at-risk youth in both Holmes and Washington counties.

He is survived by his aunt, Olean West, of Pensacola, Fla., with which he had a special bond, and siblings, Larry J. Carroll, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. and Rita LaTorella, of Ponce De Leon, Fla.

He was uncle to Davide, Damon LaTorella and Dominique LaTorella and her son, Ezra LaTorella, all of Florida. His godchildren included James, Camden, Ethan and Helen Page, of Atlanta.

Viewing is at 2 p.m. Friday at Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home, 2744 West Magnolia Ave., Geneva, Ala., followed at 3 p.m. with a graveside service at Beulah Anna Cemetery in Westville, Fla.

The family has set up a go fund me account to help with Richards final expenses, you may search it at Gofundme.com/Ricky Carroll.

Ronald Charles Walker

Ronald Charles Walker, born in Waycross, Feb. 25, 1953, passed away at his home in Toano, Va., on Saturday (April 20, 2019).

He was preceded in death by his father, Freeman Walker Sr., mother, Vivian Edwards, and brother, Michael R. Walker Sr.

He served in the U.S. Army for 24 years. He serves during the Gulf War as a Transportation Management coordinator. He was also a member of the America Legion Post 368 and the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge (Korea).

He is survived by his wife, Aldena; son, Preston Palani (wife, Chemely); grandson, Joell Kealoha; honorary son, Ron J. Joshua Sr.; siblings, Carolyn Walker (Henry), Diane Walker Williams (Stephen), Freeman Walker Jr. (Velma), Debra Coley (Leonard), Clisher Harmon (Steven), Jeanine Carter (Warren).

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Va.,

The funeral will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow immediately after the service at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Drive, Williamsburg, Va.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com

Velma Jean Raleigh

Velma Jean Raleigh, 88, died Tuesday morning (April 23, 2019) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born June 13, 1930 in Camden County, and was raised in Lulaton, but she had resided in Waycross since 1971.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence Raleigh, a daughter, Lana Raleigh Weeks, her parents, John Lashley Cox and Annie Eliza Parrott Cox, her siblings, Vivian Barwick (Howard), Doris Blankinship (Hardric), Joyce Baggarley (Chet), Johnny Cox, M.J. Cox (Louise) and Louise Cox.

Survivors include a daughter, Jenny Raleigh Alvers (Mike), of Waycross; two sons, Billy Raleigh (Vicki), of Spartanburg, S.C., Ricky Raleigh (Vicky), of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Eddie (Tootsie) Smith; 16 grandchildren, Marc Hoye, Troy Watson (Christin), April Watson Perritt (Brad), Amanda Raleigh, Matt Watson (Ashley), Lashley Raleigh (fiance, Kyle Livingston), Rick Raleigh (Meagen), Isabella Raleigh, Mallory Aaron (Michael), Ava Raleigh, Sophie Raleigh, Claire Raleigh, Will Raleigh, Tracy Alvers (Joy), Sean Alvers (Virginia) and Jessica Hollingsworth (Jeff); eight great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her Favorite Nana: Julianna Perritt, Cade Perritt, Cami Perritt, Matthew Watson Jr., Haddie Watson, Ellie Gosse, Alanna Aaron and Alyvia Aaron; and many other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Entombment will be at Greenlawn Cemetary.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Samuel Worthington III

Samuel Edward “Ed” Worthington III, 74, died Sunday afternoon (April 21, 2019) at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla.

He was a native of Madison, Fla., where he graduated from Madison High School. He resided most of his life in Waycross and served in the National Guard for seven years. In 2005, he retired from CSX Railroad as an electrician after 30 years. He served as Former Bishop of the 2nd Ward at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Waycross, and he and his wife served in the Colorado Springs, Colo. Mission.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Edward Worthington Jr. and Bessie Leola Green Worthington, and one sister, Constance Leola Davis.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Ione Yvonne Winkelmes Worthington, of Waycross; four children, Tanya Richards (Aaron), of Medford, N.J., Samuel E. Worthington IV (Amy), of Waycross, Daniel E. Worthington (Heather), of Fayetteville, and David E. Worthington (Brandi), of Clinton, Utah; nine grandchildren; one sister, Christy Hanson, of Orange Park, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Lois G. Zittrauer

Lois G. Zittrauer, 80, of Waycross, died early Wednesday morning (April 24, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

James B. King

A funeral service for James Brantley King was held Tuesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Bryant officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James L. King, Walter E. King, Brantley W. King, Robbie Marks, Butch Marks and Nick Marks.

Honorary pallbearers were Ed Dasher, Larry Marks, Bob Marks, K.R. Fulford, Johnny Hathaway and Ron Zittrauer.