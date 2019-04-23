April 23, 2019

Ellie Layne Bryson

Ellie Layne Bryson, 18 months, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday (April 20, 2019).

Ellie was born Oct. 13, 2017 in Brunswick, to parents Aaron Bryson and Kady Young. She was loving, smart, funny and adventurous. She loved her three sisters Charli, Emrie and Everleigh.

She also is survived by her grandparents, Cliff and Tammy Young, Sandy Vann, Tony and Gina Bryson and Angie Bryson; her great-grandparents, Emory Young Sr., Tommy Vann, Eddie and Bettie Anderson, Micky and Elaine Brinson, Allen and Joan Bryson, and Grace Baisden; her cousins, Brayden, Jaxon, Hadley and Ryleigh; and her loving “mimi” Lucylle Booker; several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous other family members.

Ellie was predeceased by her grandmother, Margaret Ann Young, her grandparents, Edward H. and Doris C. Barfield, and her two great-grandmothers Jeanie Harris and Delores Vann.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Dr. John Harris officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to LifeLink Legacy Fund, www. lifelinkfoundation.org, 9661 Delaney Creek Blvd., Tampa, Fla. 33619.

Arrangements are entrusted with Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Joan Wilson Carter

Joan Wilson Carter, 87, passed away Saturday (April 20, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a member of Bickley United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker all of her life but was known for much more. She was an avid reader, seamtress, square dancer and Atlanta Braves fan who loved her family.

She was a daughter of the late Alfred Jack Wilson and Alma Roberts Wilson. She was married to the late William Liston Carter Sr. She was also preceded in death by a son, Bruce B. Carter, and two grandchildren, Hannah Lee Carter and Angelica Doan Carter.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela Waldron and Jeannie Thomas (Gene), both of Bickley; a son, William Liston “Bo” Carter Jr. (Pam), of Bickley; seven grandchildren, Chad Waldron (Jennifer), Theresa Gay (Ronnie), Nicki Gill, Fairiby Hanchey, Liston Carter (Brittany), Dylan Carter (Madyson) and Cliff Thomas; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gilda Dixon (Reavis), of Waycross.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bickley United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon at the church beginning at 1 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Samuel E. Worthington

Samuel Edward Worthington III, 74, died Sunday afternoon (April 21, 2019) at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla.

He was a native of Madison, Fla., where he graduated from Madison High School. He resided most of his life in Waycross and served in the National Guard for seven years.

In 2005, he retired from CSX Railroad as an electrician after 30 years. He served as former bishop of the second ward at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Waycross, and he and his wife served in the Colorado Springs, Colo. Mission.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Edward Worthington Jr. and Bessie Leola Green Worthington, and one sister, Constance Leola Davis.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Ione Yvonne Winkelmes Worthington, of Waycross; four children, Tanya Richards (Aaron), of Medford, N.J., Samuel E. Worthington IV (Amy), of Waycross, Daniel E. Worthington (Heather), of Fayetteville, and David E. Worthington (Brandi), of Clinton, Utah; nine grandchildren; one sister, Christy Hanson, of Orange Park, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com