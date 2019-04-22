April 22, 2019

Nathaniel Armstrong

A celebration of life for Brother Nathaniel Armstrong took place Saturday morning at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church with Old Testament by Minister Maurice Malone and New Testament and invocation by the Rev. Johnny Arnold.

Acknowledgements were given by Sister Felecia Hunt and the eulogy by the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Prince Hall Composite Lodge No. 40 F&A M.

Honorary pallbearers were deacons and the brotherhood of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Wendell Jones

A funeral for Wendell Jones took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Peacock officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Tristan Whitted, Caleb Jones, Wendell Minix Jr., Jeff Braddy Jr., Jeff Braddy Sr. and Scott Whitted.

Christine G. Dryden

A funeral for Christine Griffin Dryden took place Saturday morning at Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Terry Herrin and Elder Clarke Lee officiating.

Burial was in Mars Hill Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Bryan Drury, Len Dryden, Lucas, Dryden, Bill Cason, Josh Wheeler, Chris Hatcher, John Jacobs and James Jacobs.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Barbara Tennison and Betty Jo Herrin.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Robert David Parnell

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Robert David “Bob” Parnell, 61, was held Friday evening at 6:30 from the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. David Marshall.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.