April 20, 2019

James Brantley King

Retired local businessman James Brantley King, 81, died Thursday morning (April 18, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

Born in Brantley County, he lived most of his life in Waycross and Ware County.

He owned and operated King’s Front End Service for many years. He was also the owner and operator of King’s Roller Rink and King’s Lanes along with several other businesses in the Waycross area.

A loving husband and father, he was happiest when tinkering with an engine or traveling with family. He understood and appreciated hard work but also knew that sometimes a helping hand was just as important.

He was the son of the late Archie B. King and Margaret Jacobs King. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth I. Dasher King, an older brother, Earl B. King, an older sister, Leatrice King Hiers, and a younger sister, Joyce Ann King Danforth.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ruth M. King, of Waycross; two sons, James L. King (wife, Denise), of Waycross, Walter E. King, of Waycross; one grandson, Brantley W. King (wife, Dana), of Douglas; special sister-in-law, Missy Marks; special nephews-in-law, Robbie and Steven Marks; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jackie D. Myrick Jr.

Jackie D. Myrick Jr., 59, died Thursday (April 18, 2019) at his residence in Brunswick following an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross and lived most of his life here before moving to Brunswick recently. He was a carpenter.

You will always be remembered as being 10 feet tall and bulletproof. You put up a helluva good fight and we are proud of you. You will definitely be missed. Forever in our hearts. We love you. Tough times pass, tough people last.

He was a son of the late Jack D. Myrick Sr. and Juanita Jowers Gallimore.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Jim Gallimore, two sisters, Karen Minderler and Michelle Smith-Cox, and a brother, Donald Myrick.

He is survived by five children, Crystal Runyon (Immanuel), of Brunswick, Tiffany Johnson (Jerry), of Blackshear, James Myrick (Angie), of Waycross, Chuck Myrick, of Blackshear, and Jackie Myrick III (Sara), of Atkinson; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Renee Allmond (Rufus), of Alma, and Robin Coppage (Tony), of Douglas; a brother, Bobby Myrick, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert M. McCaffrey

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Robert Michael “Mike” McCaffrey, 77, was held Friday morning at 11 at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Dr. Bill Young and Steve Boatright.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Honorary pallbearers were Tmembers of the Enriched Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.