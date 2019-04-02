April 2, 2019

William Bennett

William Bennett, 78, died Saturday evening (March 30, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A native of Manor, he attended Manor School and was a machinist at Dell’s Machine Shop most of his life.

He was a member of Liberty Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian Bennett and Bertha Lucille White Bennett, his wife, Rena Teal Bennett, four brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include two sisters, Wilma O’Berry (husband, Charlie), of Manor, and Ludell Griner (husband, Jerome), of Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Mt. Green Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Aldreth ‘Al’ Funderburk

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Aldreth Elvoye “Al” Funderburk, 92, was held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Mike Stone and Ray Burnsed. Also speaking was his son, Steve Funderburk.

Special music was provided by his granddaughter, Michelle Aspinwall.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were sons, Bruce, Steve, Jeff and Terry Funderburk, and son-in-law, Buford Hancock.

Honorary pallbearers were members of Ron Spell’s Sunday School class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Kathy Kontos

A memorial service for Katherine “Kathy” Kontos was held Monday morning at Grace Episcopal Church with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Terry Stanley Bowen

PATTERSON — The funeral for Terry Stanley Bowen, 66, was held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Greg Carter, the Rev. Wayne Hughes and the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Evan Carrin, Michael Carrin, Scott Bowen, Steve Bennett, Chris Dixon, Jason Bennett, David Williams, Austin Patterson, Kenny Bowen, Stan Dixon, Jami Johnson, Justin Williams and Keith Hughes.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.