April 19, 2019

Christine G. Dryden

Christine Griffin Dryden, 93, died peacefully Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at her residence under the care of Hospice Satilla following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 1, 1925 to the late George Ruel Griffin and Minnie Davis Griffin, she lived the majority of her life in Brantley County at her home place. She was a devoted member of Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church.

She went to business school in Waycross and upon completion she worked for Dan Lott Real Estate. She also worked as a paraprofessional at Hoboken Elementary School for many years.

She was an avid reader and had a wealth of knowledge about growing flowers. She was renowned for her beautiful flower garden, and she enjoyed farm life.

Her family was very precious to her and she looked forward to spending time with them. She also loved her extended family and always welcomed visits and telephone calls.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Claude Leonard Dryden Sr., a son, Robert Benjamin Dryden, a grandson, Michael Dryden, six sisters, Ruby Jacobs (James Fulton), Amy Jacobs (Leon), Iva Cook (John Robert), Luvada Cason (Earlish), Mary Crews (Archie B.) and Leon Amundsen (Nicholas).

Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Drury (Cecil), of Jesup; two sons, Claude Dryden Jr., of Midway, and George Dryden (Connie), of Hoboken; 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Terry Herrin and Elder Clarke Lee officiating.

Burial will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Nathaniel Armstrong

Nathaniel Armstrong, 81, died Monday afternoon (April 15, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross following a sudden illness.

He was a native of Darien who lived most of his life in Waycross. He was the son of the late David Armstrong and Roxie Barnes Armstrong. He was also preceded in death by a son, Maurice Tyrone Armstrong, a step-son, Lee J. Causer, and siblings, Gene Armstrong, Idella McDowell, Talmadge Solomon, Leroy Armstrong and Patricia Ann Harrell.

He was a retired conductor/ switchman from CSX Railroad and served with the United States Air Force. He was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and Composite Lodge No. 40 PH Masonic Lodge.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Dorothy Armstrong, of Waycross; two daughters, Andrea Tennyson (husband, Ernest), of Clarksville, Tenn., and Natalie Rogers (husband, Eric), of McDonough; three step-sons, Michael Causer (wife, Cathi), of Philadelphia, Pa., Anthony Causer (wife, Sheena), of Waycross, and Marcus Causer, of Jonesboro; 13 grandchildren, Ernest Tennyson Jr., Evynn Rogers, Eric Rogers II, Jeanette Causer, Tomekia Kates, Ciearra Causer, Laporche Causer, Janeke Causer, Lee J. Tobler, Henry Chubb, DeMarius Causer, DeMetris Causer and Markuez Causer; a number of great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Jones, of Warren, Ohio, Robert Bethea, of Jacksonville, Fla., Ruthie Menefield, of McDonough, Reppard Reed, of McDonough, and Minnie Bowman, of Warren, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Linda Causer, of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Brantley King

James Brantley King, 81, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (April 18, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Jackie D. Myrick Jr.

Jackie D. Myrick Jr., 59, died Thursday (April 18, 2019) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Margie James Braddy

A funeral for Margie James Braddy was held Wednesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Braddy officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeremy James, Michael James, Sid Davis, David Wilson, Ricky Howard and Keith Howard.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.