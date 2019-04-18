April 18, 2019

Dr. Paul Wayne Tyson

Dr. Paul Wayne Tyson, 78, died Saturday morning (Feb. 16, 2019) at his residence in Dixie Union.

A native of Miami, Fla., Dr. Tyson lived most of his life in Okeechobee, Fla. He received a doctorate in divinity and traveled as a minister for 57 years.

Dr. Tyson has been the minister and pastor of Jordan Congregational Methodist Church in Ware County for seven years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Edward Tyson and Annie Laura Carter Tyson, and a brother, Edward Tyson.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Louise Marie Ecker Tyson; six children, Michael Tyson, Debra Spencer, Andrew Moss, Tina Moss, Carrie Tyson and Bonnie Tyson; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Emily McDaniels and Anna Marie Roberson; two brothers, Kenneth Tyson and Dalton Tyson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization is by cremation.

The Jordan Church family held a memorial service for Dr. Tyson at Jordan Church in Dixie Union on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Minister Lonnie Baldwin opened with prayer and gave a warm welcome to those who attended to honor Dr. Tyson. More than 100 people were in attendance.

Pastor Tyson’s son, the Rev. Michael Tyson and his wife, Teresa, attended from New Berry, Fla. The church’s district president, the Rev. Albert White, of Vidalia, the Rev. Melvin Burch, of Axson, the Rev. Donnie Young (wife Detrelle), of Pine Valley, the Rev. Tommy James (wife, Linda), of Nicholls, the Rev. and Mrs. Harvey Hester, of Jacksonville, Fla., Evangelist Helen Moody, of Patterson, and Earl Maxwell (wife, Suzanne), of Jacksonville, Fla., were all in attendance.

Maxwell sang “Look for me At Jesus’ Feet,” a powerful song, in honor of Pastor Tyson.

The Rev. Tommy Griffin’s daughter, from Lake City, Fla., sang “My Anchor Holds” in honor of the beloved pastor.

The Rev. Troy King from Zoar Church, Jacksonville, Fla., spoke of his love and respect for the Rev. Tyson for it was at his church that Pastor Tyson preached his last sermon.

Pastor King relayed that it was the “most powerful message” he had ever heard Pastor Tyson preached. He titled his message, “Why Me Lord?” not knowing it would be his last.

The Griffin family sang “Sheltered in the Arms of God,” filling hearts with praise to the One who sent Pastor Paul Tyson to Jordan Church seven years ago.

The Rev. Butch Christian, a personal friend of Pastor Tyson, told of his relationship with the minister, noting that he was healed in a revival where Pastor Tyson preached in Jacksonville.

“From that point on, we became great friends,” said Christian.

The Rev. Tommy Griffin, of Lake City, Fla., was in ministry and traveled extensively all over America with Pastor Tyson, who was a “faithful man of God and was my dear friend.” He spoke with tears as he shared of their times together.

“God was certainly in the midst as he ministered to us,” said a member of Jordan Church.

The Rev. Griffin has suffered a fall a couple of days prior to the memorial service but as he ministered the audience was amazed as he could hardly get to the pulpit because of his great pain.

“Yet he was able to share the love of God in a most powerful way,” said a member of the audience. “Then he stepped down from the pulpit and God used him to minister to different people in the congregation through the gifts of the Spirit.”

After the special time of worship, Pastor Tyson’s son, Michael shared with tears of his regrets. He said his Dad had asked him to come preach many times during the past seven years but he was never able to come.

He said he preached his first sermon after seven years at the Rev. Troy King’s church where his dad preached his last.

Following the service, a great time of fellowship was enjoyed as old friends shared one with another.

Music Funeral Home served the family.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Nathaniel Armstrong

Nathaniel Armstrong, 81, died Monday afternoon (April 15, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross following a sudden illness.

He was a native of Darien, but lived most of his life in Waycross. He was the son of the late David Armstrong and Roxie Barnes Armstrong. He was also preceded in death by a son, Maurice Tyrone Armstrong, a step-son, Lee J. Causer, and siblings, Gene Armstrong, Idella McDowell, Talmadge Solomon, Leroy Armstrong and Patricia Ann Harrell.

He was a retired conductor/ switchman from CSX Railroad and served with the United States Air Force. He was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and Composite Lodge No. 40 PH Masonic Lodge.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Dorothy Armstrong, of Waycross; two daughters, Andrea Tennyson (husband, Ernest), of Clarksville, Tenn., and Natalie Rogers (husband, Eric), of McDonough; three step-sons, Michael Causer (wife, Cathi), of Philadelphia, Pa., Anthony Causer (wife, Sheena), of Waycross, and Marcus Causer, of Jonesboro; 13 grandchildren, Ernest Tennyson Jr., Evynn Rogers, Eric Rogers II, Jeanette Causer, Tomekia Kates, Ciearra Causer, Laporche Causer, Janeke Causer, Lee J. Tobler, Henry Chubb, DeMarius Causer, DeMetris Causer and Markuez Causer; a number of great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Jones, of Warren, Ohio, Robert Bethea, of Jacksonville, Fla., Ruthie Menefield, of McDonough, Reppard Reed, of McDonough, and Minnie Bowman, of Warren, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wendell Jones

Wendell Jones, 74, died Monday (April 15, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

He was born in Summerville, N.J., but resided in Waycross most of his life. He was formerly employed with Transisco (now GATX) and a member of Hebardville Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Alfred Hillary Jones and Maggie Cato Jones. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa K. Jones, three sisters, Mary Ellen Courson, Verdie Davis, and Jean Wright, and a brother, Billy Jones.

He is survived by two daughters, Wendy Whitted (Doug), of Blackshear, and Cindy Minix (Wendell), of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Samantha Selik, Tristan Whitted, Kaleb Daniel Jones, Jordan Rene Flowers, Taylor Thompson, Wendell Minix Jr., Lena Beasley and Lindsey Rios; 11 great-grandchildren; his twin brother, Warren Jones, of Long Beach, Miss.; four sisters, Mary Frances Braddy, of Waycross, Ann Hartline, of Lavonia, Jan Smith, of Glennville, and Bobbie Douglas, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Deacon Batten Hall Jr.

A celebration of life service for Deacon Batten Hall Jr., 81, will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., with the church pastor, Bishop John Moss, offering words of comfort and Elder Kenneth Kirksey, pastor of Power House Holiness Church, presiding.

He was born Jan. 25, 1938 in Sylvester to the late Batten Hall Sr. and Pearlie McGowan Hall. He was the oldest of 12 children.

He worked in the construction industry as a cement ﬁnisher and brick mason for many years and was known as one of the best in his craft. He was employed by Gibbs Construction Co., Dixie Concrete, in Waycross, and Douglas Asphalt in Douglas. He was also employed by CSX Transportation Inc. for 12 years.

He was founder and owner of Hall’s General Construction Co. Inc. for 13 years. After retirement, he and his wife of 45 years traveled and enjoyed life at Jekyll Island for two years. Later he came out of retirement and worked as foreman and brick mason with S and S Construction, of Douglas.

Deacon Hall was founder and President of “Men with Power” a ministry which teaches men how to be godly men: Living as a man with power as a husband, father, son and a man of integrity. He was a member of Kairos Prison Ministry for Men and also a member of “Fisher of Men,” a ministry with praying men reaching out to tear down racial barriers and walls, uniting together as one in Christ.

He was an active member of Waycross Branch of NAACP and an honorary deputy sheriff of Ware County.

“Poppa Junior,” as he was affectionately known by his grand’s and great-grand, love working in his yard and gardening.

On early Saturday morning (April 13, 2019) God called him from his earthy home to his heavenly home to rest from his labor.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary, and siblings, Larry D. Hall and Gertrude Hall.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Dr. Martha M. Hall, of Waycross; sons, William Powe (Ultra), of Dallas , Texas, and Terry D. Hampton, of Panama City, Fla.; three daughters, Sarah Morris, Linda Causey, both of Waycross, and Mary Peterson, of Lakeland, F|a.; siblings, James Hall, Edie D. Hall, of Waycross, Marie Hill (Fred), of Jacksonville, Fla., Bernice Hall, Robert Hall, Michael Hall (Gloria), Jack Hall (Linda) and Samuel Hall (Cynthia), all of Waycross; special sons, William “Lil Bill” Causey, Anthony James, Elder Charles Field, Marcus McPhaul, Andree McPhaul and Freddie Landers, all of Way cross; special daughters, Deborah Howard, Christy Kitchen, Diane mills, Donna Troutman and Jackie Hawkins Hicks, all of Waycross; 17 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Hall residence, 1001 Cedar St., and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven. The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Jimmy Fender

NAHUNTA — Jimmy Fender, 82, of Nahunta, passed away Friday (April 12, 2019) at UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born in Manor, his parents were Frank Fender and Kelby Stallard Fender. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Fender, his sister, Mary Lewis, and his brother, Jerry Fender.

He retired after working many years as a welder for Georgia Pacific. He loved hunting, fishing, working in his shop and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Doug McEntyre, of St. Augustine, Fla.; his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Barbara Fender, of Nahunta; four grandchildren, Christina Trussell, of Nahunta, Jayme and Jason Hall, of Brunswick, Candace McIntyre, of St. Augustine, and Stephen McEntyre, also of St. Augustine; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Jean Griffey, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Savery and the Rev. Trey Keene officiating.

Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gary Barksdale, Ryan Barksdale, Jeff Barksdale, Brad Faircloth, Paul Nelms and Christopher Nelms.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of Shanty Ridge Hunting Club.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Robert M. McCaffrey

Robert Michael “Mike” McCaffrey, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (April 16, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Childersburg, Ala., Aug. 7, 1941, he lived in Jacksonville, Fla. for many years before moving to Pierce County 13 years ago. He retired from CSX Transportation where he worked as a special agent with the railroad police. Collecting railroad memorabilia was his hobby and his collection was extensive.

He was a member of First Baptist Church – Blackshear – where he was in the Enriched Sunday School class. He also served on the Counting Committee and helped to organize Operation Christmas Child.

He was a son of the late Glenn and Helen Owens McCaffrey. He was also preceded in death by a son, James Gregory Harper.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Jo Ann McSwain McCaffrey, of Blackshear; two sons, Jon McCaffrey, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Charles (Dana) McCaffrey, of Sarasota, Fla.; a brother, Glenn Arthur (Julie) McCaffrey, of Greenwood, S.C.; a grandson, Ryan Gregory; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Friday morning at 11:00 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home chapel immediately following the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon G. Pavey

Sharon G. Pavey, 72, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening (April 17, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Christine Dryden

Christine Dryden, 93, died Wednesday evening (April 17, 2019) at her residence in Hoboken after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Troy Loran Thornton Sr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Troy Loran Thornton Sr., 66, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Pastor R.B. Gaskins and Pastor Donnie Mullis.

Interment was in the Bristol Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were David Lowman, Jamie Thornton, Perry Johnson, Randy Watkins, John Hodges and Brent Thornton.

Honorary pallbearers were Mr. Thornton’s fellow coon hunters.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette Fullwood

A funeral for Jeanette Fullwood was held Wednesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Stanley Evans officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.