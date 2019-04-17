April 17, 2019

Edward David ‘Pete’ Brooks Jr.

Edward David “Pete” Brooks Jr., 65, died Tuesday morning (April 16, 2019) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

He was a native of Jefferson who resided the last several years in Waycross. He was formerly employed with a dredging company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward David Brooks Sr. and Gladys Phillips Brooks, and one sister, Diane Kitchens.

Survivors include one sister, Joyce Balao, of Summerville, S.C.; one brother, Rocky Brooks; five nieces and nephews, Cathy Casper, Christy Kitchens, Lee Kitchens, Edgar Andrew “Andy” Balao and Aleiza J. Hankins; and three great-nieces and nephews, Anthony Balao-Ross, Asthon Balao-Ross and Airen Balao; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorialization is by cremation.

George Krenson

George Halloman Krenson, 76, of Silver Springs, Fla., passed away at his residence April 11, 2019 following an extended illness.

He was born April 2, 1943 in Miami, Fla., to the late Eugene Krenson and Ruby Sims Krenson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved to travel and visited every state except Hawaii and Alaska.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Dell Krenson; a brother, David (Joyce) Krenson; three brothers-in-law, Lewis (Eva) Dell, Marshall (Annette) Dell and Johnny Dell; and a number of other relatives

The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston with the Rev. John Boatright officiating.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.

Wendell Jones

Wendell Jones, 74, died Monday (April 15, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

He was born in Summerville, N.J., but resided in Waycross most of his life. He was formerly employed with Transisco (now GATX) and was a member of Hebardville Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Alfred Hillary Jones and Maggie Cato Jones. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa K. Jones, three sisters, Mary Ellen Courson, Verdie Davis, and Jean Wright, and a brother, Billy Jones.

He is survived by two daughters, Wendy Whitted (Doug), of Waycross, and Cindy Minix (Wendell), of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Samantha Selik, Tristan Whitted, Kaleb Daniel Jones, Jordan Rene Flowers, Taylor Thompson, Wendell Minix Jr., Lena Minix and Lindsey Rio; 11 great-grandchildren; his twin brother, Warren Jones, of Long Beach, Miss.; four sisters, Mary Frances Braddy, of Waycross, Ann Hartline, of Lavonia, Jan Rigdon, of Glennville, and Bobbie Douglas, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Robert David Parnell

Robert David Parnell, 61, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday (April 10, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., March 4, 1958, he lived in Ocoee, Fla., for many years before moving to Waycross in early 2000. He was a stacker for Alma Pack and attended Southside Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Robert Quitman and Sarah Jo Pinkston Parnell.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Helen Bolden Parnell, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Williemae (Carmon) Ungaro, of Deland, Fla.; a brother-in-law, William Walter (Claire) Bolden, of Beverly, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Friday evening at 6:30 at the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Doris Tew

A graveside service for Doris “The Popcorn Lady” Tew was held Tuesday afternoon at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Atkinson County with the Rev. Bobby Fussell officiating.

Jimmy Lee Stokes Sr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Jimmy Lee Stokes Sr., 56, was held Tuesday evening at 7 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Pastor David Dean and Jimmy Lee Stokes Jr.

Memorialization was by cremation.

