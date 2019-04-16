April 16, 2019

Margie James Braddy

Margie James Braddy, 86, of Waycross died early Sunday (April 14, 2019) at Landmark Hospital in Savannah.

Born and raised in Blackshear, she moved to Waycross in 1961. As an expert seamstress, she owned and operated two locations of Prim’s Men Shop on Elizabeth Street and Plant Avenue. She also worked for Southern Bell in Vidalia and Waycross. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy Dixon and Leona Dubberly James, and one brother, Bert James.

She is survived by her husband, Malcolm Braddy Sr., of Vidalia; one son, Malcolm Braddy Jr., of Waycross; two sisters, Margaret Howell, of Waycross, Mildred Howard, of Waycross; one brother, Bennie James (wife, Jennell), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lawson Earl Turner

Lawson Earl Turner, 93, of Douglas, passed away on Wednesday (April 10, 2019) in Douglas.

Mr. Turner was born on November 8, 1925 in Douglas, the youngest of seven children of the late William Denny Turner and Lilly Edna Tatum Turner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Lee McCord Turner.

Mr. Turner was employed for 35 years by General Telephone & Electronics Corporation (GTE) as a supervisor in the Douglas office.

He was a lifelong member, former deacon and servant leader of First Baptist Church in Douglas.

A graduate of West Green High School, Mr. Turner was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and retained a lifelong interest in aviation and railroads. He was a longtime Mason, a former member of the Douglas Industrial Authority, a volunteer poll worker in local elections and an avid model railroad enthusiast and member of the Coffee County Fishing Club.

He is remembered by his large, loving family as a world-class husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, mentor and role model.

He was married for 53 loving years to Vera Lee McCord Turner, who passed away in 2011.

Survivors include four daughters, Donna Steadman (Tommy) of Cary, N.C., Debbie Lawson of Douglas, Denise McKinnon (Craig) of Willacoochee, Dianne Carver (Ronnie) of Douglas; a brother, Hubert Turner of Fitzgerald; eight grandchildren, Josh Steadman (Carla) of Cary, N.C., Gram Griffin (Karen) of Hazlehurst, Laura Lee Sansot (Ian) of Douglas, Sarah Lawson of Douglas, Trey Beck (Carol) of Nicholls, Alexis McKinnon of Douglas, Brooke Carver Deems (John) of Douglas, and Annalee Carver Rumker (Bryan) of Douglas; 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Shep Johnson and the Rev. Don Hattaway officiating. Interment will follow at the Douglas City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sims Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Josh Steadman, Gram Griffin, Trey Beck, Tommy Steadman, Ronnie Carver, Gary Griffin, John Deems, Bryan Rumker and Ian Sansot. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Carlos Lankford Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church.

The family would like to express special thanks to the caregivers (“Papa’s other girls”) at Lakeside Senior Living in Douglas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (www.michalejfox.org)

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.simsfuneralhome.org

Sims Funeral Home, Douglas, is in charge of arrangements.

Troy Loran Thornton Sr.

PATTERSON — Troy Loran Thornton Sr., 66, of Patterson, passed away suddenly Sunday afternoon (April 14, 2019) at his residence.

Born in Alma, July 9, 1952, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 1971 graduate of Patterson High School and was the owner/operator of Loran Thornton Construction, Inc. prior to becoming disabled. In his younger days he enjoyed playing softball but as he got older his great love was for coon hunting.

He had been very active in doing the UKC hunts, field trials and had also owned and operated Mill Creek Hunting Supplies. At one time he owned between 80 and 100 coon dogs. It was a sad day when his health forced him to give up his passion and say goodbye to his beloved dogs.

He was a member of the former Patterson Assembly of God. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was a son of the late Troy and Ella Jane Goble Thornton. He was also preceded in death by both of his brothers, Charles Thornton and Marlon Thornton.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Lynda Bullard Thornton, of Patterson; his daughter, Lorie Rouse, of Patterson; his son, Troy Loran “Tony” (Jennifer) Thornton Jr., of Patterson; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Thornton, of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Kamber Rouse, Summer (Scotty) Rawlins, Sierra Thornton (Aaron Ingram), Troy Thornton III, Taylor (Tyler) Smith, Shannon Rouse Jr., Victoria Johnson and Donna Selllers; three great-grandchildren, Brayleigh Rouse, Ashton Willow Ingram and Brenton Rawlins; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Bristol Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests all of Thornton’s fellow coon hunters to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret B. Votaw

Margaret Bowen Votaw, 87, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday night (April 14, 2019) at Harborview Satilla in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 25, 1931 in Pierce County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Malachi and Etta Roberson Bowen. She graduated from Blackshear High School and had lived in Ohio, Texas, and Spain before returning to Pierce County in the 1980’s. She worked at King Edward Cigar Factory but was a housewife for most of her life. She was a member of Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell J. Votaw; a sister, Clara May Bowen; six brothers, Walt Bowen (wife, Thelma), Jack Bowen (wife, Mae), Kent Bowen (wife, Lavada), Bob Bowen, Cornelius Bowen and Bud Bowen (wife, Virginia); and a sister-in-law, Mary Bowen.

Survivors include a sister, Louise Thornberry (husband, Harvey), of Massillon, Ohio; two brothers, Quincy Bowen, of Waycross, and Mitchell Bowen (wife, Norene), of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Alice Bowen, of Denison, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Wednesday evening at 7 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday two hours prior from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in the Waters Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Wendell Jones

Wendell Jones, 74, died Monday (April 15, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.