April 15, 2019

Deacon Batten Hall Jr.

Deacon Batten Hall Jr., 81, of Waycross, died Friday (April 12, 2019) at his residence after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Friends are being received at the Hall residence, 1001 Cedar St.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Doris Tew

Doris Tew, 93, known as “The Popcorn Lady,” of Waycross, died early Saturday morning (April 13, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after a brief illness.

She was born in Atkinson County to the late Richard Taft and Lula Thigpen Taft. She graduated from Pearson High School in 1944 and attended South Georgia College for two years.

She married her husband, Bill, on Jan. 5, 1945 in Collins, Miss.

She lived the majority of her life in Waycross. She worked for the Georgia Theatre Company for 28 years. She began her career at the Lyric Theatre downtown and retired from the Mall Cinema 7 at the age of 71.

She was affectionately known by her customers as the “Popcorn Lady.” She enjoyed spending time outdoors working in her garden. Her greatest joy was her family, and any time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Durward Tew, her sister, Wilma Whittle, an infant brother, Rommie Taft, and two brothers-in-law, George Whittle and D.M. Dean.

She is survived by two daughters, Dianne Tew McNease (husband, Warren) of Waycross, Pam Tew Selden, of Waycross; three grandsons, Ronnie E. Dennard Jr. (wife, Becky), Mark McNease, Ben Selden (wife, Nikki), one sister, Verma Dean of Valdosta; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Atkinson County.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of the staff of Baptist Village for the love and care that was given to Mrs. Tew during her time there.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gerald Everett Murray

Gerald Everett Murray, 74, died Saturday morning (April 13, 2019) at his daughter’s residence in Nicholls after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. For 30 years, he owned and operated The Tomato House on State Street alongside his former employee, Johnny Leaphart. He was a member of Pebble Hill Baptist Church, but he was baptized many years ago at First Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Carl “A.C.” Murray Sr. and Vera Tyre Murray, and his wife, Brenda Sue Conner Murray.

Survivors include two daughters, Gail Rowland (James), of Waycross, and Brandi Rigby (Cordie), of Nicholls; one son, Jerry Raymond Murray; three grandchildren, Kaleb Smith (Mona Lisa Waters), Joey Smith and Murray Rowland (Abigail); two great-grandchildren, Cason Smith and Brayden Smith; sister-in-law, Connie Crego (Bernie); and two nieces, Lorraine “Sissy” Lewis and Donna Johns (Bobby).

The family will have a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gail’s residence, 3610 Huckleberry Road, Waycross.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Margie James Braddy

Margie James Braddy, 86, of Waycross, died early Sunday morning (April 14, 2019) at Landmark Hospital in Savannah.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Troy Loran Thornton

PATTERSON — Troy Loran Thornton, 66, of Patterson, passed away Sunday afternoon (April 14, 2019) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Margaret Bowen Votaw

Margaret Bowen Votaw, 87, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday night (April 14, 2019) at Harborview Satilla in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Jimmy Lee Stokes Sr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Lee Stokes Sr., 56, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (April 12, 2019) at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville following a sudden illness.

Born in Homerville, July 3, 1962, he lived in Manor for several years before moving to Pierce County 20 years ago. He worked in construction building homes and furniture. His hobbies included woodworking and building things and he dearly loved being with his family, especially his boys.

He was a son of the late A. Kiser and Frances White Stokes. He was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Gail Marie Stokes.

Survivors include his three sons, Jasper (Dara) Stokes and Jimmy L. Stokes Jr., all of Blackshear, and Kiser (Kayla) Stokes, of Dublin; a granddaughter, Vada Lee Stokes; three brothers, George C. “G.C” Stokes, Kiser “Jr.” Stokes and Frank Stokes, all of Blackshear; his former wife and mother of Jasper and Jimmy Jr., Kathy Gail Stokes, of Blackshear; the mother of Kiser, Kathy Smith, of Reidsville; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday evening at 7 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

William Mervin Keen

A funeral for William Mervin Keen took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Terry Jackson officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Kris Keen, Jamie Keen, Jason Walker, Wes Bechiom, Jonathan Tayag and Mason Holdren.

Donald Perla

A memorial service for Donald Perla took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The Rev. Glenn Lindsey officiated.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

John C. Johnson Sr.

A funeral for John C. “Buddy” Johnson Sr. took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Thrift officiating.

Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were John Warren, Ben Davis, Brandon Carter, Bud Thrift, Nic Davis and Cody Thrift.