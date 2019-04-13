April 13, 2019

Gregory James Bennett

Gregory James Bennett, 62, died suddenly Thursday evening (April 11, 2019) at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla.

A native of Waycross, he graduated from Ware County High School in 1974.

After his 18-year employment with CSX Railroad, he became a registered nurse with numerous certificates. He retired from Medical College of Georgia after 20 years of service and moved back to Waycross.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Northern Daniel “Knobby” Bennett and Betty Jo Dixon Bennett, and his wife, Donna Sue Watson Bennett.

Survivors include three children, Angela Nicole Bennett-Hragyil (Craig), of Boca Raton, Fla., Tiffany Michele Bennett-Vazquez (Carlos), of Orlando, Fla., and Matthew Kyle Bennett (Brittany), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Christian Maige, Cannon Maige, McKinley Hragyil, Cassidy Hragyil, Harley Bennett and Victoria Vazquez; one sister, Charlene Bennett-Hale (Mike), of Hoboken; one brother, Danny Bennett (Tina), of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Memorialization is by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Jimmy Lee Stokes Sr.

Jimmy Lee Stokes Sr., 56, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday (April 12, 2019) at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville following a short illness.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Shirley Gillis Barrett

A graveside funeral service for Mrs. Shirley Gillis Barrett was held Friday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Phillip Crump officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.