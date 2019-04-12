April 12, 2019

‘Freddy’ Raynor Jones

BATON ROUGE, La. — Frederick “Freddy” Raynor Jones, 64, passed away April 8, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La. following an extended illness.

He was born May 11, 1954 to the late Kirby Robert Jones and Kathryn Raynor Jones.

He was a graduate of Charlton County High School and the University of Georgia.

Jones began his journalism career as the sports editor of the Waycross Journal-Herald in 1976. He joined the staff of the Macon Telegraph in 1978, where he served as assistant sports editor. He was one of the state’s leading sports writers winning several awards.

In 1983 he joined the staff of the Georgia Bulldog Magazine as editor for two years. He was named ticket manager at UGA in 1986 after serving a year as assistant manager.

After his retirement as associate athletic director in charge of tickets at UGA, he worked for Pinnacle Bank from 2006-2015 where he served as vice president/business development officer.

Jones is survived by his sons, James “Jake” Frederick Jones and Bradley “Brad” Raynor (Jen) Jones; three grandsons, James Braden Jones, Jackson Raynor Jones and Beauregard Andrew Jones; a brother, Kirby Robert (Barbara) Jones; two nieces, Sarah Jones (Justin) Chester, Tracey Jones (Sean) McQuaig, and numerous great-nieces, grea-nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Sunday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 1-2 p.m.

A graveside funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pineview Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Olin Justin Harrell Jr.

Olin Justin Harrell Jr., 82, of Atlanta, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Golden Isles Hospice in Brunswick, surrounded by his wife, children, family and friends.

He was born March 26, 1937 in Waycross to Leila Sarah Harper Harrell and Olin Justin Harrell Sr.

He graduated in 1955 from Waycross High School where he was an outstanding athlete in football and track.

He attended Georgia Tech and received a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Georgia in 1959. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

In 1959, he married Sennie Lewis, of Waycross, his wife and best friend of 60 years. Upon graduation, Olin and Sennie moved to Atlanta where he was employed by Arthur Andersen. In 1963 he established his own CPA firm and continued in private practice until his retirement at age 62.

He was a member of Saint James United Methodist Church where, at one time, he served as treasurer.

As a longtime member of the Atlanta Country Club, he enjoyed many rounds of golf and tennis matches with friends. During his tenure as a board member, he served as membership chairman.

One of Olin’s greatest pleasures was spending time on the coast of Georgia at the family cottage at Dover Bluff. He cherished the time he spent there with Sennie, his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He enjoyed sharing his love of boating, fishing and the beauty of the Georgia coast.

A favorite pastime was traveling with Sennie. They traveled throughout Europe, the British Isles, Scandinavia, Russia and South America.

Olin was the ultimate Georgia Bulldog, actively supporting the University of Georgia athletic program, especially football, tennis, basketball and gymnastics. On football Saturdays, he and Sennie could be found at the game watching his beloved Bulldogs play at home and on the road.

He was intelligent, entertaining, quick-witted and fun. His affable personality endeared him to many. Known for his sense of humor, he had a talent for telling a story that filled the room with laughter, and he always had a joke at the ready.

For many years, Olin courageously fought Parkinson’s. He was a source of amazement to his doctors and their staff, and he was an inspiration to other patients.

Olin is survived by his beloved wife, Sennie; son, Olin Justin Harrell III (Freya), the Netherlands; daughter, Sennie Harrell Clark, Marietta; grandchildren Kristin Clark Pope (Josh), Sarah Harrell, Anna Harrell and Kayleigh Clark. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Harrell Wood, Marietta, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on April 23 at Saint James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta 30342.

Visitation will be at the church at 1 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emory Brain Health Center (makeagift@emoryhealthcare.org), The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org) or Saint James United Methodist Church.

William Mervin Keen

William Mervin Keen, 91, died Thursday morning (April 11, 2019) at The Landings of Douglas in Douglas, Ga.

He was a native of Tift County, but he lived most of his life in Waycross.

Mervin graduated from Waresboro High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1987, he retired from CSX Railroad as a conductor after 30-plus years of service.

He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

Mervin is preceded in death by his parents, William Dewey Keen and Carolee Barbee Keen, his wife, Ada Carolyn McDonald Keen, and one brother, Arrell Keen.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Keen Walker (Mark), of Rockingham, N.C.; one son, Dennis M. Keen (Joyce), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Kris Keen (Brandy), of Freemont, Ind., Jamie Keen, of Waycross, and Jason Walker (Kelly), of Rockingham, N.C.; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Emory Keene, of Bellview, Fla.; one sister, Wynelle Keen Phillips, of Melbourne, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Maynard C. Anderson

Maynard Colvin Anderson, age 97, of Alma, passed away on Tuesday (April 9, 2019) at the Bacon County Hospital after a short illness.

He was born in Collins, Ga. to the late Burton Clyde Anderson and Eula G. Hamilton Anderson. His wife, DeVera “Bea” Rentz Anderson, son, Sherman Anderson and daughter-in-law, Sherry Farmer Anderson, preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in WWII. He retired from the U.S. Post Office after 40 years and was a life long member of Douglas Chapel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was treasurer for many years.

Survivors include a son, Mark Anderson and wife Jackie, of Darien, one granddaughter, Samantha Keene Anderson, of Blacksburg, Va., and a step-grandson, Justin Hurd, of Brunswick.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Hutchinson and the Rev. Tommy Davis officiating.

Interment will follow in the Douglas Family Cemetery with military honors.

The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home this evening between 6 and 8.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory J. Bennett

Gregory J. Bennett, 62, passed away suddenly Thursday (April 11, 2019) at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

John C. Johnson Sr.

John C. “Buddy” Johnson Sr., 80, died Thursday morning (April 11, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health following a brief illness.

He was a native of Pierce County who had made his home in Brantley County for most of his adult life. He was the son of the late John W. “J.W.” Johnson and Emily Fowler Johnson.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Faye Higginbotham (and her husband Johnny), brothers Edward Johnson and Leo H. Johnson (and his wife Newlene), Junior Johnson and Russell Bell, brothers-in-law Julius Tuten, Kenneth Herrin (and his wife Thelma) and Bill Herrin (and his wife Margaret).

He was a former heavy equipment operator with St. Regis Paper Company for 20 years and also high line construction with Georgia Power Company for 10 years.

He served with the 508th Military Police Division of the United States Army stationed in Germany.

He was also known as a jack of all trades and worked for himself in pulpwood, septic tank work and construction.

He especially loved hunting and fishing, his pet dog Little Girl, his cat, Bella, and raising his chickens.

He was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Herrin Johnson, of Brantley County; five daughters, Ann Harmon (husband Karl), of Howell, Mich., Teresa Lewis (husband Danny), of Waycross, Jan Prescott (husband Mike), of Hoboken, Lisa Waters (special friend Mike King), of Homerville, and Ida Thrift (husband Rev. Jimmy), of Blackshear; a son John Johnson Jr. (wife Libby), of Waycross; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Louise Rowell (husband Alvin), of Blackshear, Carolyn Tuten, of Blackshear, Joy Dixon (husband Eugene), of Waycross, and Merinda Bennett (husband Carl), of Texas; sisters-in-law, Melba Bell, of Blackshear, and Mary Johnson, of Monroe; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sundayat Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery of Hoboken.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral Sunday at the funeral home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Verna Deen Bennett

A graveside funeral service for Mrs. Verna Deen Bennett was held Thursday morning at Bennett Cemetery with the Rev. Ashley Corbett officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.