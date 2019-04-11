April 11, 2019

Lawson Turner

DOUGLAS — Popular citizen Lawson Turner, 92, a civic leader who was well-known here for many years, particularly within the faith community, died overnight after an illness.

Sims Funeral Home will soon announce arrangements.

John ‘Buddy’ Johnson

John C. “Buddy” Johnson, 80, died Thursday morning (April 11, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Melvie J. Whitehead

A celebration of life for Mother Melvie J. Whitehead, 68, of Darien, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at El Bethel Church, 2198 Brunswick Highway, with her son, Pastor Terrance Pinkney, bringing words of comfort.

She was born Oct. 6, 1950 in Waycross to the late Ancil and Crean Pinkney Sr.. Her parents died when she was at the very tender age of 6. She and her sibling went to live with their older sister, Jean, and her husband, Frank, in Brunswick.

She attended the public school system of Brunswick and she graduated from Risley High School. She earned her register Nurse (RN) degree and worked in the medical field for more than twenty-five years. Her employments included Brunswick Memorial Hospital and as a Home Health Care Nurse. She also earned her criminal justice degree from Brunswick College. She earned her divinity of theology degree from Oral Roberts University.

Mother Whitehead was known as a fireball for Christ, A FEARLESS solider, Prayer Warrior, confidante, friend, listening ear, sister and aunt but most of all MOTHER. She had a magnetic personality. She spearheaded, taught and conducted noon-day prayer, fasting, consecration, shut-ins and revivals.

She was ordained as apostle by Apostle A.J. Solomon. She has served in ministries with and under the leadership of Bishop T.D. Jakes and Prophetess Juanita Bynum.

Mother Whitehead’s life and legacy will live on, for truly she was HIGHLY FAVORED, FULL OF WISDOM AND FULL OF LOVE.

On Sunday, March 31, 2019, God called her to her heavenly home.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles “Lemis” Pinkney, Agear “A.J.” Pinkney, Ancil “Bubba” Pinkney Jr., Prince “Bubby” Pinkney and Grace Holmes.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Brian Pinkney (Sandra), Pastor Terrance Pinkney (Ursula) and Matthew Brooks (Patricia); two daughters, Jessica Cooper and Tasha Cooper; 18 grandchildren: five great-grandchildren; siblings, Lue Gene Brooks, Katie Stephens, Lawton Pinkney; sister-in-law Verneida Pinkney:. aunt and uncle, Bertha and Walter Dukes; a host of God Children, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends .

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home 985 Ossie Davis Parkway. The body will lie in repose Saturdat at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Telemore Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker funeral Home.

Deacon Elijah Brown

For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a CROWN of RIGHTEOUSNESS, which the Lord, the righteous judge shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

— II Timothy 4:6-8

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, God called His son Deacon Elijah Brown, age 77, from his earthly home to his heavenly home from the Hospice Satilla House in Waycross with loved ones by his bedside.

He was born Sept. 25, 1941, in Coffee County to the late John Brown Sr. and Lillie Bell Murphy Brown.

He attended Waycross public schools and graduated from Center High School in the Class of 1959.

He accepted Christ at an early age, which he became a member of St Peters Missionary Baptist Church in 1965. He was a member of Saint Peters Baptist Church for 54 years where he served as a dedicated trustee and chairman of trustees, an honor deacon and served in the male chorus.

He was a very faithful man of God, serving God and St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church with all his heart. He worked diligently in many capacities.

In his younger days he loved playing baseball with the Waycross baseball team, the Eagles, and he enjoyed fishing, golfing and various other sports.

He was a member of the United Men’s Club.

He worked for CSX Railroad for 37 years, finally retiring May 30, 2002.

He married Verndel Wilson and to this union six children were born.

As he was called to rest, he leaves his precious memories always with one daughter, Veronica Thomas (Lloyd), of Suffolk, Virginia; five sons Onsolo Brown (Angie), and Oxen Hill, Maryland, Vincent Brown (Sandra), Midway, Anson Brown (Desiree), Clinton, Maryland, Mark Brown (Michelle), Waycross, and Adrian Brown (Alicia), Waycross; two sisters, Emma Harmon, Waycross and Bonnie Grimes, Jacksonville, Florida; two brothers, Maret Brown (Lorreta) and Syvester Brown (Carol); two sisters-in-law, Thewana Parrish, Portsmouth, Virginiaand Terrie McGauley (Marion), Blackshear; one brother-in-law, Clinton Wilson (Mopsy); a host of nieces, nephews, 18 grandchildren and host of great-grandchildren.

The family is receiving friends at 706 Sargeant St.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at Rainge Memorial Chapel, 500 Ware St. Blackshear, including a night of accolades from family and friends.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. 300 Fireman, St., the Rev. Norris Woods, pastor.

Deacon Brown’s nephew Elder Kenneth Kirksey, pastor of Power House of Faith, will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortège will assemble at the residence at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Lee Fedrick

The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my deliverer; My God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.

— Psalms 18:2

Sandra Lee Fedrick, 58, of Blackshear, transitioned to her heavenly home Friday, April 5, 2019.

She was the first of three children born to the late Robert Lee and Helen Fedrick May 3, 1960 in Hazlehurst.

She was educated in the Pierce County School System. She worked as a CNA and housekeeping for over 30 years at Harborview Pierce County Nursing Care Facility, formerly Pierce County Nursing Home.

She leaves to cherish memories, SFC Agaria E. Fedrick, Huntsville, Ala., Ambi C. Fedrick, Stephen L. Fedrick and Hakeem T. Fedrick, all of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Jamaria, Jordan, Keon, Nevaeh, Aanyah, Marcus, Stephen, Jakayla, Zinique, Carter and Tyson; one sibling, Earl Fedrick, Blackshear and Terry Fedrick, Philadelphia, Pa.; uncles, Elijah Moore and Arthur Moore (Jessie), Huger S.C.; like an uncle, Famon Moore, Blackshear. aunts, Nellie R. Moore, Blackshear, Beatrice Moore, and Rose M. Moore; two god-sisters, Dorothy Moore and Pam Westberry, Summerville S.C.; a god-son, E-5 0S2 Tyrone Moore, Manama, Bahrain; nephews and nieces, Joy Randolph, Vernon Dent, Brandi Wilkins, Bryan Dent, Charity Fullmore, Helen Dent, Joshua Henderson, James Fedrick, Victoria Maniqault and Anthony Manigault (Michelle) and a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, relatives and sorrowing friends.

Public viewing will be held 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Southside Baptist Church, Knight Avenue, Waycross, with Bishop Albert L. Bussey officiating.

Harrington Family Funeral Services of Waycross is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Gillis Barrett

Shirley Gillis Barrett, 81, passed away Monday (April 8, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a brief illness.

She was born in Eastman and resided in Waycross most of her life. She was a graduate of Waycross High School and a member of Deenwood Baptist Church.

Although she was a homemaker most of her life, she was a former telephone operator for AT&T. She was also a member of the Pink Ladies Auxillary at Satilla Regional Medical Center for 20 years.

She was a daughter of the late John A. Gillis and Mamie Smith Gillis.

She is survived by her husband, Francis Alton Barrett, of Waycross; a daughter, Elizabeth Johnson (husband L.J.), of Waycross; a son, Alton Lamar Barrett (wife Lillian), of Clifton Park, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Sean Johnson (wife Kelly) of Bethlehem, Ga., Charles Barrett (wife Nikki) of Phoenix, Ariz., and Rebecca Barrett of Clifton Park, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Adrianne and Magnus; and a sister, Linda Spane (husband Bob) of California.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday (April 12, 2019) at Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jack Peeples Saussy

A graveside service for Jack Peeples Saussy was held Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Waycross Fishing Club.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.