April 10, 2019

Reginald O’Hara Sr.

A celebration of life service for Reginald O’Hara Sr., 65, will be held Friday April 12, 2019 at 4 p.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., where Bishop Norris Woods is pastor.

Bishop John Moss, pastor of Church of Christ Written in Heaven, will bring words of comfort.

Reggie, as he was affectionately known, was born Oct. 23, 1953 in Waycross to the late William Lee O’Hara Sr. and Vallie Mae Johnson O’Hara.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1972.

In September 1972 he joined the U.S. Navy where he was honorable discharged in 1976. After his enlistment he relocated to Atlanta and worked at the Marriott Hotel for many years and was also the “finest” disc jockey in Atlanta, known as “Reggie O.”

He moved back to Waycross in 1989 and became employed as a correctional officer at Ware State Prison where he worked until his retirement.

He was joined in holy matrimony to Shonda Edwards and this union was blessed with a son, Reginald O’Hara Jr.

On Saturday night, April 6, 2019, he departed this life.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Capris O’Hara, Bobby O’Hara, Benjamin O’Hara, Elizabeth O’Hara Taylor, Linda O’Hara, an infant boy, a special nephew, Leroy O’Hara, and a special niece Angela “Molly” McAllister.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Reginald “Reggie” O’Hara Jr. of Waycross; brothers, Minister William Lee O’Hara Jr. (Regina) of Jacksonville, Fla., Pastor Larry O’Hara of Waycross and Calvin O’Hara Sr. of Brunswick; sisters, Maureen O’Hara Eason of Waycross, Gloria O’Hara Orr (Marcus) of Jacksonville, Fla. and Pamela O’Hara of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Lautyn and Londyn; his godmother who named him, Geraldine Matthews of Brunswick; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of his sister, Maureen O’Hara Eason, 1101 Nunn St., and Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Friday at the church from 2 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Deborah Anne Carson

Deborah Anne Carson, 67, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday in Waycross.

A service to celebrate Debbie’s life will be held Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m., at Waycross Holiness Baptist Church.

She was born Aug. 21, 1951, in Trenton, N.J., to Doris Jean and Donald Harold Bohnert. She was raised in Levittown, Pa., graduating from Pennsbury High School in 1969.

She moved to Brunswick in 1972 and worked as a legal secretary for many years with Ferrier and Associates, before moving to Waycross in 2012.

Survivors include her children, Kimberly Bombard (John) of Brunswick, Randy Carson of Waycross, and grandchildren, Bradley, Shelby, and Kailey Carson, all of Brunswick.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Brunswick, is in charge of the arrangements.