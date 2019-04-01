April 1, 2019

Kathy Kontos

Katherine “Kathy” Kontos, 71, of Waycross, died Friday morning (March 29, 2019) at Baptist Village after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late James G. and Tassie Mamalakis Kontos. She was a 1965 graduate of Waycross High School. After graduation, she worked in Washington, D.C. with the Federal Bureau of Investigations for one year then moved back to Waycross.

In Waycross she worked in the Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital, then she was a social worker at the Ware County Department of Family and Children Services.

She retired as a social worker from Baptist Village.

She loved all kinds of music, and enjoyed playing, writing, teaching and singing music. She wrote beautiful songs for the church and other types of music. She was the matriarch of the family and was the “Family Historian.” At family get-togethers, she always gave a special poem and song to honor the family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mrs. George Kontos, one sister, Virginia K. Potts, nephew, Benjamin Walker Potts, one brother, George D. Kontos, nephew, Michael Shadron.

Survivors include two sisters, Irene K. and Marion Shadron, of Waycross, and Anastasia R. Kontos, of Savannah; sister-in-law, Mrs. George D. (Theresa) Kontos; niece, Elizabeth Hightower (husband, Hilton), their children Sophie, Ava, and Lillie; niece, Tassie Sheridan (husband Mike) and their daughter, Mia; nephew, Jimmy Kontos (wife, Ashley) and their children, George and William; nephew, James Merrill Potts (wife, Tifani) and their child, Leland; extended family, Debra Clark, Chief Ricky Roach and Dr. Ronnie B. Carswell; numerous cousins and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held this morning at 11 at Grace Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends in the Parrish Hall at the church beginning at 10 this morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

William Bennett

William Bennett died Saturday evening (March 30, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Mary Ella Thomas

Mary Ella Thomas, 99, died Saturday morning (March 30, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Brantley County. She was homemaker most of her life, but she was also a former employee of Churchwell’s Department Store. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Church and the Mary-Dorsey Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira J. Crews and Neva Dixon Crews, her husband, William Troy Thomas, siblings, Repard Crews (the late, Virginia), Farley Crews (the late, Vannie), Fleming Crews, Archie B. Crews (the late, Mary), Whitmer Crews (Ermalene), Elzria Crews (Jeanette), Mattie Cohen (Harry), Martha Lee Crews, Thelma Strickland (the late, Herbert) and Frances Hyers (the late, Bennie).

Survivors include her son, Troy Dewayne Thomas (the late, Delores), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Troy Thomas (Tabitha), Tammy Richardson (Juan) and Robert Strickland; five great-grandchildren, Baileigh Thomas, Braylin Thomas, Blaise Thomas, Clay Poss and Kayla Suarez; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Terry Stanley Bowen

BLACKSHEAR — Terry Stanley Bowen, 66, of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning (March 29, 2019) while doing what he loved — working.

Born in Blackshear, Oct. 25, 1952, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 1970 graduate of Blackshear High School where he served as the president of the FFA. He was a former farmer and was a timber harvester having worked for Murray Logging for many years followed by working for Suwannee Forest Products.

He transported cars for Mike Burch Ford in Blackshear and was also a casket builder for R&L Woodworks in Blackshear. He was a member of Patterson Baptist Church where he was in the Grace Sunday School class.

His main hobby was telling everyone about Jesus. He loved to read his Bible, was a strong prayer warrior and encourager and always saw the best in everyone.

Coming from a big family, he understood the importance of having his family around. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Each one held a special place in his heart. Some special memories the grandchildren have of their papa will always be of him whistling and swinging under the oak trees in his yard.

He was a son of the late Jackson Thomas and Alla Mae Jacobs Bowen. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Libby Rae Bowen and Lydia Lee, two brothers, Sonny Bowen, and an infant brother, and two brothers-in-law, Zane Howard and Dwight Deloach, and a nephew, Ken Bowen.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Jane Crosby Bowen, of Blackshear; two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Chip Griner, of Patterson, and Wendy and Jason White, of Richmond Hill; five grandchildren, Emma Grace Griner, Jordan White, Ella Mae Griner, Caley White and Elizabeth Griner; seven sisters, Linda Howard, of Blackshear, Mavis (Larry) Hughes, of Waycross, Margaret (Jackie) Bennett, of Blackshear, Nancy (Sammy) Dixon, of Blackshear, Marie Deloach, of Blackshear, Cindy (Lanny) Williams, of Blackshear, and Donna (Mark) Patterson, of Blackshear; a brother, Tommy (Lois) Bowen, of Lithonia; a brother-in-law, Tony Lee, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Patterson Baptist Church Building Fund, 5770 E. Main St., Patterson, Ga. 31557.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Larry Lee family and the employees of R&L Woodworks.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

James Calvin Boyett

James Calvin Boyett, 93, of Patterson, passed away Tuesday evening (March 26, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Born in Patterson, May 15, 1925, he lived in Patterson all of his life. He was retired from Patterson Milling and had also farmed his whole life. He loved to fish and back in his younger days enjoyed rabbit hunting. He was a big Georgia Bulldog fan and was the best “TV coach.”

Sitting on his porch visiting with friends always put a smile on his face as did being with his large family. He was a hard worker and provider and was always a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.

He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he was in the Senior Adult Sunday School class. He was also a member of the Patterson and Blackshear Masonic Lodges.

He was a son of the late Harley and Arlie Warren Boyett. He was also preceded in death by his wife, LaForrest Mulkey Boyett, a daughter and two sons-in-law, Sharon and Gordon Roberson and Ray Crosby, a great-grandchild, Issac Lightsey, three sisters, Edna Cason, Thedius Cason and Waunell Thornton, and a special companion, Juan Anderson.

Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Gary Murray, of Blackshear, Charlotte and Russell Thornton, of Blackshear, Karen and Kyle Moore, of Blackshear, and Michelle and Blaine Deal, of Patterson; six sons and five daughters-in-law, James and Dena Boyett of Laurel, Miss., Malcolm and Tammy Boyett, of Patterson, Joseph and Pamela Boyett, of Patterson, Kelvin and Jan Boyett, of Savannah, Tim and Martha Sue Boyett, of Metter, and David Boyett, of Patterson; a sister, Lilyphine Cason, of Patterson; 31 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. I.B. Boyett and Brother Christopher Alexander.

Interment was in the Bristol Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were his sons, James, Malcolm, Joseph, Kelvin, Tim and David.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Senior Adult Sunday School class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Georgia Eulee Harvey Jordan

STATESBORO — Georgia Eulee Harvey Jordan, 94, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (March 29, 2019) at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Born in Savannah, Sept. 27, 1924, she lived in Sylvania prior to moving to Pierce County in 1946. She was a 1946 graduate of Georgia State College for Women where she received a degree in home economics. After moving to Pierce County, she taught home economics for 10 years at Blackshear High School.

It was after teaching for 10 years that she went to work for the University of Georgia as the Pierce County Home Demonstration Agent. For more than 30 years, could be found working with numerous young people through 4-H.

She was a member of the Blackshear Women’s Club for many years as well as a serving on the Blackshear Library Board for more than 18 years. She and her late husband, Loran, had also been members of several supper clubs over the years. She was a member and past state and chapter president of P.E.O. Chapter AK.

A long-time member of Blackshear First United Methodist Church, she was in the Bridge Sunday School class where she had also been the teacher. Over the years she served in several capacities at church and was always willing to step in and do what needed to be done.

To say that she was the epitome of southern charm and grace would be a huge understatement. She always had a smile, a kind word, a bit of history, a bit of helpful information or whatever one needed at that time.

Classy, tasteful dresser and a true lover of beautiful shoes will be some of the ways people will remember her but being a true friend and kind lady will always stand out the most.

She was a daughter of the late Russell Emanuel and Georgia Christine Gill Harvey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Loran Jordan, a sister and brother-in-law, Cecelia and Harvey Smith, a brother, Richard Harvey, a sister-in-law, Judson Harvey, and by a niece, Gina Smith.

Survivors include seven nieces, Martha Harvey, of Thomaston, Miriam Thompson, of Rocky Ford, Georgia Kaye (Danny) Daughtry, of Perkins, Paula Reines, of Statesboro, Julie (Jay) Page, of Preston, Sonya (Scott) Krug, of Goulais River, Ontario, Canada, and Lydia (Mark) Bragg, of Rocky Ford; two nephews, Bobby (Kaye) Smith and Andrew Smith, all of Rocky Ford; several other nieces and nephews; a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at First United Methodist Church in Blackshear.

Interment will be in the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sylvania later that afternoon.

Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday morning from 9:30 until 11 o’clock.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Ga. 31516 or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Shaundra L. Mobley

A celebration of life for Shaundra L. Mobley Alexander took place Saturday morning at the Church of Christ Written in Heaven with prayer by the Rev. Joseph Mobley, scripture reading of Old Testament by Acasia Armstrong and New Testament by the Rev. Joseph Mobley, poem by Pat Ballard, resolution by Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, a tribute by her children Willie, Kenneth and Precious, and eulogy by Pastor Eric Horne.

Serving as active pallbearers were Michael Tyson, Dexter Reeves, Terricus Alexander, Mark Alexander, Timothy Morris and Antonio Tyson.

Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of Friendship Baptist Church.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Aleen Craft

A graveside service for Aleen Craft was held Sunday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Rusty Grace officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.