Annual WCHS Lady Gator softball camp a success

Ware County’s Lady Gator softball team recently hosted its annual two-day camp for 61 girls ages 6 thru 13. The camp focused on fundamentals. “Thanks to all the coaches, players and former players for helping make these two days successful,” said WCHS head coach Rebecca Kirkland. “We have some growing talent in softball in this community. I hope some of these girls found a little love in this game these last few days.”