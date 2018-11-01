Annual tree lighting begins Christmas in Waycross

By RICK NOLTE
Staff Writer
Hundreds of people from Waycross and the surrounding area converged on downtown Saturday evening, December 5 for the beginning of the Christmas season in the city.
Under the theme “Waycross Believes in the Magic of Christmas,” the month-long celebration opened with a musical program that included songs for young and old capped by the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree in Phoenix Park.
In addition to the program, the skating rink opened nearby while vendors offered food and beverage from trucks at Doughboy Park. The festival continues through Saturday, January 2.

