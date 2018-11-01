Annual Autism Awareness Day To Be April 27

The Ninth Annual Autism Awareness Day will be Saturday, April 27. This year’s event will be at the Okefenokee Heritage Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Brantley County Board of Education, Pierce County Board of Education and Ware County Board of Education are hosts for this year’s Autism Awareness Day. In an effort to increase understanding of autism issues and the daily struggles for families who live on the spectrum, Autism Awareness Day has become a regional event.

“We appreciate the support of area school systems in this collaborative mission of awareness, education and understanding for those families in our community who love someone with autism,” said Kim Gibson, Ware County parent mentor in the Ware Schools special education department.

The highlight of last year’s event was an incredible art show. Students and individuals submitted art entries from all over the region.

“This year’s art show theme is Celebrate Individuality,” Gibson said. “It will again feature art from area students. Our intention is to promote acceptance and inclusion of all students including and especially those with a diagnosis of autism. We want students to feel proud of what they have created, have a sense of accomplishment, and celebrate their individuality.”

The art will be displayed at the Okefenokee Heritage Center in the Warehouse. Art will be judged and ribbons awarded by the OHC Art Guild.

Any community art that is submitted will be displayed separately. Submissions from the community must be delivered to Okefenokee Heritage Center by April 21. For more information about art submissions, contact Kim Gibson at kimgibson@ware.k12.ga.us

Autism Awareness Day will also include fun activities for the whole family. HBR Inflatables will provide a bounce house, big slide and Knobby the Autism train. HBR Inflatables has been a sponsor for many years of Autism Awareness Day. We appreciate their continued generosity and support. There will also be games and crafts for everyone including sensory sand pit, go fish, face painting and a tattoo parlor.

Food and drink will be available at no cost. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins continues to support Autism Awareness Day for the seventh consecutive year. They will be serving treats for everyone to enjoy. The Coca-Cola wagon will also be at Autism Awareness Day providing drinks.

Local agencies sponsoring this year’s event include Brantley County School System, Pierce County School System, Ware County School System, South Central GLRS, Southern Georgia Aging And Disability Resource Connection ( ADRC) and Spectrum of Support. Business sponsorship includes HBR Inflatables, Dunkin Donuts/ Baskin Robbins, Coca Cola, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Waycross Bank and Trust, Honey Buns, Millennial Entertainment, Friendly Express and Sunset T’s. We appreciate all of our partners who support Autism Awareness Day.

For more information, contact Kim Gibson at kimgibson@ware.k12.ga.us , Kristi Murphy at kmurphy@pierce.k12.ga.us or Lisa Gillis at lisa.gillis@brantley.k12.ga.us