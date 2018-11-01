WAYCROSS — Annie “Merle” Henderson Williamson, 88, resident of Waycross, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at her home attended to by her loving husband. The funeral was held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, at Crawford Baptist Church, Crawford, Alabama, with the Rev. Steve Williamson officiating, according to Vance- Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama. Private interment followed at Crawford Cemetery. Pallbearers were Allen Edwards, Mason Edwards, Jake Edwards, Elizabeth Williamson, Heidi Williamson, Mandy Johnson, Hannah Arrington, Charity Wade, Jeremy Williamson, Ryan Williamson, Lindsay Nicholson, Robert Williamson, and John Williamson. Mrs. Williamson was born March 16, 1932, in Greene County, Alabama, and was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Henderson and Annie Mary Roebuck Henderson. Mrs. Williamson graduated from Greene County High School in Eutaw, Alabama, then continued her education at Samford University (Howard College) where she majored in Religious Education. While in college, she served as college revival team pianist and member of the Samford University Acapella Choir. She was a homemaker in her early years while her children were at home, then went on to work as a substitute teacher in Milledgeville, Georgia, and Cedartown, Georgia. Mrs. Williamson also was an assistant school librarian in Waycross at Ware County High School. She was active in the choir at First Baptist Church in Waycross where she was a longtime member. Mrs. Williamson was a Bible teacher for many years, participated in Builders for Christ mission trips for 17 years, and chairperson and program director for Jolly Friends. She was a gifted pianist and played at all four churches her husband, Bill, ministered at. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Henderson, and grandson, Joshua Ryan Williamson. Mrs. Williamson is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bill Williamson; sons, Gary Williamson and his wife Penny, Steve Williamson and his wife Pam, Phil Williamson and his wife Karen, and Jeff Williamson and his wife Ann; daughter, Bonnie Edwards and her husband Mike; two sisters, Mary Hudson and Martha Kirkland; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to your church or favorite charity in honor of Mrs. Williamson.