WAYCROSS — Mrs. Anne Avriett Cameron, 92, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the UF Health in Jacksonville, Florida, following an extended illness. Anne was born in Homerville, Georgia, to the late Edgar Knox Avriett, Sr. and Mary Eleanor Dame Avriett. She was a teacher for the Ware County Board of Education for 37 years and a member of First Christian Church. She also was a member of the Waycross-Ware County Retired Educators Association and Exchangette with the Waycross Exchange Club. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. "Sonny" Cameron. Anne is survived by two daughters, Emily Yarosz of Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Mary McClain (Scott) of Jacksonville, Florida; two grandchildren, Cameron McClain and Sarah Mc- Clain; and several nieces. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville.