BLACKSHEAR — Mrs. Ann R. Faw, 95, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Satilla Bluffs in Blackshear following a short illness. Mrs. Faw was born in Brentsville, Virginia, to the late Claude K. Rhodes, Sr. and Mamie Pearl Houser Rhodes. She was a former administrative assistant with Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company in Virginia where she had lived most of her life. Mrs. Faw lived in Waycross for the last 26 years and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger W. Faw; and two brothers, Orien Rhodes and Claude K. Rhodes, Jr. Mrs. Faw is survived by four nieces, Juanita Kipp of Fairfax, Virginia, Patsy Blanchard of Waycross, Peggy Mercer of Waycross, and Judy Rhodes of Macon; three nephews, Roy Rhodes of Waycross, Richard Collins of Waycross, and David L. Crumbaugh of Kershaw, South Carolina; and friend, Pam McMillan of Waycross. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Music Funeral Home. Memorialization will be by cremation. Mrs. Faw will be interred at Valley View Cemetery in Nolkesville, Virginia, beside her husband. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.