BLACKSHEAR — Mrs. Ann Jacobson, 87, of Blackshear died Friday morning, May 28, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness. She was born in Greenville, S.C., to the late Leon Campell and Flora Geisberg Campell. Mrs. Jacobson had made Waycross and Blackshear her home for the majority of her life. She worked as a home health nurse for Pierce County Home Health, served as a Pink Lady for Satilla Regional Medical Center for more than 15 years, and volunteered with the Okefenokee Humane Society. Mrs. Jacobson was the 2005 recipient of the Morris Jacobson Brotherhood Award. She was an active member of the Waycross Hebrew Center. Mrs. Jacobson is survived by her husband of 69 years, Al Jacobson of Blackshear; two sons, Ron Jacobson and his wife Montez of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Michael Jacobson and his wife Anat of Afula, Israel; four grandchildren, Marlene Baker Morton Fort Green and her husband Jamie of Marietta, Ga., Lisa Duffey of Carrolton, Ga., Adi Jacobson of Afula, Israel, Lanoi Jacobson of Afula, Israel; seven greatgrandchildren, and numerous other relatives. A graveside service was held Sunday in Oakland Cemetery. The staff of Baptist Village Retirement Communities served as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Waycross Hebrew Center, 610 Screven Avenue, Waycross, Georgia, or to Baptist Village Retirement Communities, 2650 Carswell Avenue, Waycross, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.