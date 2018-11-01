HACKLEBARNEY — Andrew J. Sears, 75, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence in Hacklebarney following an extended illness. He was born in Plant City, Florida, to the late Johnnie Andrew Sears and Gertie Bennett Griffis. Andrew was formerly employed with Waycross Sportswear and General Box for many years, but most recently with Lowes of Waycross. He was a member of Victory Chapel Baptist Church in Bickley. In addition to his parents, Andrew also was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Sears. Andrew is survived by his wife, Juanita S. Sears, of Blackshear; two children, Rita S. Bond and Johnnie A. Sears (Lottie), both of Waycross; one grandchild, Brandon Dale Frick, of Waycross; a stepson, Billy Simpson (Michelle), of Waycross; and a step-grandson, Justin Simpson, of Waycross. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment followed in Greenlawn Mausoleum. The family began receiving friends at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.