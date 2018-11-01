DOUGLAS, Ga. — Andrea Lorene Carver, 34, of Douglas, Georgia,. passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home following a short illness. A native of Waycross, Ms. Carver was born, November 8, 1986, to Charles Carver and Nelda Gurley Douglas. She enjoyed living in small towns like Millwood, Axson and Pearson where she shared her talent and love of sewing as a seamstress. Ms. Carver also loved shopping and spending time with her friends and family. Her spirit of strength, determination, and faith will continue as a reminder to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Allen and Lorene Carver. Survivors include her mother, Nelda Gurley Douglas, and husband, Rufu, of Millwood; her father, Charles Carver of Axson; two sons, Ethan Pope of Waycross, Bryson Nugent of Hoboken; maternal grandparents, Curtis and Betty Gurley of Millwood; two brothers, Kevin Davis, and wife, Santana of Pearson, and Jeremy Carver and fiance , Sarah Greenberg of Atlanta; two sisters, Deanna Hikox and husband, Brian of Hoboken, and Jenna Carver of Axson; and several other relatives. The funeral was held Saturday, June 19, at Indian Mound Church in Millwood, with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Melvin Burch officiating. Special musical selections included, “Go Rest High” rendered by Regina Delk and Candie Thrift with CD accompaniment, and “Dancing in the Sky” and “Scars in Heaven” both rendered by CD. Interment followed in Axson Cemetery with a special song, “Amazing Grace” by those in attendance. Serving as active pallbearers were Matt Gurley, Johnny Davis, Ryan Thompson, Ian Mizell, Benji O’Berry, and Brandon Mizell. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Ricky McDowell, Dennis McDowell, Glenn McDowell, Jonathon McDowell, Cole O’Berry, Adam Carter, and B.J. Lee. Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson was in charge of the funeral arrangements.