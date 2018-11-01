BLACKSHEAR — Miss Amris Elese Bedford, 10, of Blackshear, danced into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday afternoon, March 2, 2021, at her residence. Born March 8, 2010, in Jesup, Bedford was a daughter of Ross Edward and Marlee Walker Bedford. She had lived all of her life in Blackshear and was in the 5th grade at Midway Elementary School. At school, Bedford was an Honor Roll student and a member of the Jr. Beta Club, Garden Club and 4-H. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and was active in the GA’s, Awana Club, the Children’s Choir, all of the children’s musicals, and attended the 5th Grade Sunday School Class. Bedford enjoyed taking dance lessons at Center Stage Dance Studio, piano lessons from Cindy Callahan, and she loved to sing. She also played soccer at the Pierce County Recreation Department and enjoyed playing golf. Bedford was the 2019 Pierce County Chamber of Commerce Community Bright Spot Award recipient and was the youngest member of the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association. She was a loved and cherished patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. She participated in school, fundraising, and Child Life programs while receiving treatment at St Jude. Amris was adored by the staff of St. Jude and ALSAC, and she helped bring awareness and hope to many families dealing with the misfortune of childhood cancer. Preceding her in death was her paternal grandmother, Doris “Nan” Bedford. Survivors include her parents, Ross and Marlee Walker Bedford, of Blackshear; sister, Alary Bedford, of Blackshear; grandparents, Alvin and Pam “Jam” Walker Jr. of Blackshear and Gary Bedford of Junction City, Georgia; aunts and uncles, Lori Beth Reeves (husband David) of Thomaston, Georgia, Paul Tucker (wife Star) of Zebulon, Georgia, and Trey Walker of Blackshear; cousins, Bickley Reeves, J. Thomas Reeves, Brooks Wayland Tucker, Leia Avery, and Jackson Avery; and many great-aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. A funeral took place Saturday, March 6, at First Baptist Church in Blackshear. Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery. Students in the Midway Elementary School 5th Grade Class served as honorary pallbearers. The service was live-streamed through the Blackshear First Baptist Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/firstbaptistblackshear/ In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, 38105 or at stjude.org. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.