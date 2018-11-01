BLACKSHEAR — Amos Lincoln Odum, 92, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday afternoon April 14, 2021, at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, following an extended illness. Born July 29, 1928, in Baxley, Georgia, he was the youngest child of the late Neal Archibald and Sudie Mae Cain Odum. He grew up in Appling County and attended Brewton-Parker College and Mercer University. He was retired as a salesman with Life Insurance of Georgia following a 40-plus year career. A faithful member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear, he attended the Men’s Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Joy Group Lunch Bunch. He was active serving with the Bereavement Committee and the annual peanut boil. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Frankie Bagley Odum; two sisters, Anna Ruth Murphy and Elizabeth “Libby” Odum; and his brother, Archibald Odum. Survivors include his two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Robert Thomas of St. Johns, Florida, and Susan and Michael Schlumbrecht of Blackshear; two grandsons, Blake Thomas (fianceé Lindsey Ledford) of Jacksonville and Brandon Thomas of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; one great-grandson, Bryce Michael Thomas of St. Johns; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral took place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at First Baptist Church in Blackshear. Burial followed in the Meeks Cemetery in Nicholls. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Bereavement Fund, 670 Main Street, Blackshear, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.