WAYCROSS — Amanda Lynn Smith, 39, of Waycross, died Thursday afternoon, December 3, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness. She was born in Ft. Myers, Florida, but made Waycross her home for the majority of her life. She worked for the Ware County Magistrate Court and was a member of Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church. Amanda will forever be remembered for her full of life, sweet, loving spirit who made a positive impact on everyone she encountered. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the beach. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Foster Ball and Sylvia Ball, and her paternal grandmother, Zita Proffitt. Amanda is survived by three children, Andrea Linton, Madison Dewitt, and Skylar Smith, all of Waycross; her mother and stepfather, Nina and Eddie James, of Waycross; her father, Rolf Tommy Proffitt Sr., of Strausburg, Virginia; one grandson, Daxton Linton; her brothers and sisters, Tommy Proffitt (Glenda), of Jesup, James Piston (Sarah), of Waycross, Eddie James (Brittany), of Hoboken, Nikita Kirkland (Tommy), of Waycross, Randall James (Lyndsay), of Waycross, Christian James, of Waycross, her paternal grandfather, Jack Proffitt, of Sophia, West Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m., at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, P.O. Box 78, Waycross, Georgia 31502 to help with funeral expenses. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.