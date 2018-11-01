HOBOKEN – Alvin “Stanley” Shuman, 70 of Hoboken, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness. Born in Waycross, his parents are Alvin Shuman of Hoboken and the late Elizabeth Joiner Shuman. He is also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Alvin Shuman. Shuman was a D.O.T. Enforcement for the Georgia Department of Transportation and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his grandkids and his animals. Survivors include his wife, Mary Oglesby Shuman of Hoboken; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Karen Shuman and Mark and Jennifer Shuman all of Hoboken; five grandchildren, Cameron Moore, Caitlyn Shuman, Chance Shuman, Macy Rowell (Kade), and Maddie Shuman; his father, Alvin Shuman of Hoboken; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Nanette Krom and Barbara and Ernest Lee all of Hoboken, and Sarolyn Douglas of Arizona; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. A graveside service was held Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at High Bluff Cemetery with Rev. Randall Gunter officiating. Pallbearers were Chance Shuman, Clay Lee, Cody Douglas, Jeff Thomas, Zach Broyles and Kade Rowell. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.