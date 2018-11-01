LONGWOOD, Fla. — Alvin Addison Bodine Sr., 92, of Longwood, Florida, died on August 31, 2020. Bodine was born on October 30, 1927, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Osborne Addison and Laurena Elizabeth (Gardner) Bodine. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Alice Smallwood (d.2017), three brothers, Roland, Edgar, and Tom, and two sisters, June and Virginia. Bodine is survived by his only son, Alvin Addison Bodine Jr.; sister-in-law, Peggy Bodine ( brother Tom’s wife), nephew, Jeff Bodine; niece, Heather Cline; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bodine graduated from East High School in Youngstown where he gained fame and began his career in football. He was sought after by 65 major universities and legendary coaches, among them Paul “Bear” Bryant, Sid Gillman, and Frank Leahy. Al ultimately became a “Georgia Bulldog” and played under coach Wally Butts and alongside Charlie Trippi, Joseph Geri, and Johnny Rauch. Bodine was the Alternate Captain of the Bulldogs from 1947 to 1949. While at UGA he met and married the love of his life, Alice Smallwood (Waycross, Georgia). After college Bodine was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and then went on to play for 2 years in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He retired in 1952 as a result of knee injuries. He and Alice settled in Fernandina Beach, Florida, where he became the first director of the city’s recreation center. Bodine then worked as a sales engineer for St. Regis Paper Company that took the family from Tennessee to Mississippi and then back to Florida. He retired from Georgia Pacific, Longwood, Florida, but then decided to return to work for 10 more years at Old Republic Title Company in Maitland, Florida. Bodine’s passion and the love of his life was Alice. They enjoyed dining out, shows, and gatherings with friends and family and spending most of their free time together. They enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., in Europe, and the Caribbean islands. Their memories were filled with love and the beautiful times shared together. Graveside interment will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 31, at Oakland Cemetery, 2410 Alice Street, Waycross, under the direction of Miles-Odum Funeral Home, Waycross, Georgia. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.