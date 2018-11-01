WAYCROSS — Alphia Sweat Thomas, 82, died Friday night, March 26, 2021, at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. Alphia retired from Swisher International, and she was a member of Brooks United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Arthur Sweat and Mattie Alma Royals Sweat; her husband, Calvett Matthew Thomas; grandson, Levi Bowen; brothers, Dennis, Henry, Isaiah, William, Frankie, and Marvin; and sisters, Ann and Alma Lee. Survivors include her children, Marty Thomas (Connie), Esther Thomas Merritt (Sayre), Suzette Thomas Davis, and Wesley Thomas; loved by Carol Thomas; eight grandchildren, Andy Thomas (Hayley), Mandy Thomas-Sumerall (Victor), Dustin Crews (Casey), David Merritt, Daniel Merritt (Melissa), Jestus Thomas, Natasha Thomas, and James Thomas; great-grandchildren, Handin Sumerall, Joby, Jency, Jaylee, and Jemma Crews, and Dominic Merritt; only living brother, Jimmy Sweat; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family receives friends the hour prior to the service at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook and viewing the funeral service recording at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.