Alma Woman Is Killed In Friday Traffic Collision

ALMA — An Alma woman was killed Friday when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Friendship Church Road and West 4th Street, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Mindy Ruth Spires, 39, died in the 8:25 p.m. crash, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Jerry Ervin Price, 21, of Douglas, was taken by ambulance to Bacon County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, said Swinea.

Driving a 2004 Dodge Ram, Spires was southbound on West 4th Street approaching the intersection with Friendship Church Road. Swinea said Price, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, was westbound on Friendship Church road when he failed to stop at the intersection. The Price car struck the Spires truck in the left front, then rotate3d counterclockwise, coming to rest in the southbound lane of West 4th Street.

The Spires truck continued south through the intersection and onto the west shoulder, striking a stop sign, then rotating and overturning onto the west shoulder of the roadway, said Swinea.

Trooper Sherman McLain was in charge of the investigation.