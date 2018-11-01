Alma Man, 75, Child Molester Suspect, Being Sought By Law

ALMA — The Alma-Bacon County Crime Suppression Unit has secured warrants for the arrest of John Daniel Melton, 75, of Alma, for child molestation.

An investigation of a reported molestation led to the action, said Alma Police Chief Cody Phillips. No further information was being made available, said Phillips.

By mutual consent of local law enforcement, Satilla Advocacy Services and local news media, details about certain crimes are not divulged to honor the privacy of victims.