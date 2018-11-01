FOLKSTON — Alice Elaine Nazworth, 77, of Folkston passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick. She was born September 16, 1943, in Folkston to the late Alvin Huggins and Juanita Aldridge Tomlinson. Mrs. Nazworth was a home-maker and a member of Camp Pinckney Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, C.L. Nazworth; her children, Lisa Bailey, and Brad Nazworth; two sisters, Linda (Kline) Petty and Sylvia (Richard) Burrell; seven grandchildren and 14 greatgrandchildren. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston. Memorialization is by cremation. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Georgia.