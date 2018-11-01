ALMA — Alberta Tillman Sweat, life-long member of the Democratic Party and Beulah Baptist Church, beloved mother, grandmother and confidant to many, fantastic chef, sharpwitted conversationalist, and retired healthcare provider, was born on December 22, 1915, and passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was 104 years old and four months to the day, and at the time of her passing, was the oldest and most respected member of the Satilla Cooperative for many years running. Alberta, fondly known to friends and family as “Bert” or “Nanny” was born, raised and spent most of her life in Alma, Georgia, in the Forks of the Hurricane. One of seven children born to Walter Percy Tillman and Nicey Johnson Tillman, Alberta was a powerful, intelligent, and confident presence to all who knew her. She witnessed first hand the Great Depression, and World War II, but despite these hard times, she was an eternal realist, optimist and sage. Not one to ever sit idle, she defied stereotypes by working as a welder for the war effort in shipyards in the 1940s and continued to forge ahead until her retirement from healthcare well into her late 80s. Alberta had a reputation for her perfect attire and diminutive features, but the absence of her presence in this world leaves very big shoes to fill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow W. Sweat. She is survived by her children, Frederick Carl Sweat, of Stafford, Virginia, and Wanda Sue Mandel, of Alma, Georgia; and more progeny than there is room to print in this tribute. “Nanny” was a titan, a lady and a force to be reckoned with. She has directed in lieu of gifts, food, or flowers that donations be made to Beluah Baptist Church in her honor. May she rest in peace. Her funeral was held Thursday, April 23, in accordance with her very strong and decade-old wishes concerning end of life arrangements (despite reveling in the fact that she managed to outlive several undertakers). Crosby Funeral Home of Alma was in charge of arrangements.